West Ham United have been named as the team with the most arrests among their fanbase during the 2023-24 season, according to a new report. Figures released by the UK Home Office showed that 2,584 people had been detained while attending games last campaign.

With the overall number rising by 14% from the 2022-23 figure, it is not just the London-based outfit who have seen their followers on the wrong end of the law, as three other teams saw more than three-quarters of a century of arrests made over the last 12 months.

Related Pint of Beer Prices for All 20 Premier League Clubs How much a pint of beer costs at all 20 clubs competing in the 2024-25 Premier League.

West Ham Named as the English Club With Most Arrests

The two Manchester sides were joint-second

Based on the figures shared by the Home Office, via the Daily Mail, it states that West Ham fans accounted for 103 of the 2,584 arrests made in English football throughout the course of last season. This figure is an increase of 15.7% from the 89 they managed the season prior.

Top Five English Teams Arrests 2023/24 season Rank Club Number of Arrests 1 West Ham United 103 2 Manchester United 88 3 Manchester City 88 4 Arsenal 85 5 Chelsea 67

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023-24 season is the third running that West Ham United have had more arrests than any other football club in England.

The Irons' number stands 15 higher than their closest competitors, with both Manchester United and Manchester City managing 88, while Arsenal sit fourth with 85 ahead of Chelsea in fifth. The Hammers were also the club that saw fans handed out the most banning orders (a ban from attending football matches in the future), with 93 supporters being blocked from attending live fixtures. Once again, it is Manchester United who fall second on this list, with Championship side Milwall coming in third.

Related Jay Emmanuel-Thomas Charged After £600,000 of Cannabis Seized Two suitcases with around 60kg of cannabis were seized at Stansted Airport; Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who started his career at Arsenal, has been detained.

The Home Office broke down the charges levied against fans

The reasons why spectators had been arrested were also revealed as part of the report, with the possession of Class A drugs being cited as a primary instigator for the rise in recent years. The Home Office stated:

"Possession of class A drugs became a Schedule 1 offence in November 2022 during the 2022 to 2023 season, and arrests made in England and Wales for offences committed in England and Wales relating to overseas tournaments have only been included since the 2022 to 2023 season. "Therefore, the increase in arrests relating to these is likely to be due in part to enhanced and improved recording and reporting of these as football-related arrests."

Interestingly, the report also notes that prior to the 2019-20 season, arrests at football events were on a downward trend. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, figures have returned to similar levels to that of the numbers between 2014 and 2016.

It was also added that a total of 126 arrests of England fans had also been made during the Euro 2024 tournament, whilst a total of 417 were related to national team matches.

On a more positive note, Leeds United were singled out as the team who saw the biggest decrease in arrests, with their figure dropping by 46 from the year prior.