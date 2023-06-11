Manchester City were crowned Champions League winners for the first time in their history on Saturday evening after they defeated Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game as Pep Guardiola's side won 1-0.

City also won the Premier League and FA Cup in the 2022/23 season as they completed a historic treble.

Squawka have ranked the English clubs with the most major trophies in the history of the sport following City's extraordinary season.

Not every competition counts as a major title.

Squawka view seven competitions as a major trophy: First Division/Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup and Conference League.

Competitions including the Community Shield, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA Club World Cup are not regarded as a major trophy.

So without further ado, view the 20 English clubs with the most major trophies in football history below...

The 20 English clubs with the most major trophies ever

=16. Leeds United - 5

=16. Leicester City - 5

=16. Sheffield United - 5

=16. Wanderers - 5

=16. West Ham - 5

15. West Bromwich Albion - 7

=13. Sheffield Wednesday - 8

=13. Sunderland - 8

=11. Wolves - 9

=11. Nottingham Forest - 9

=9. Newcastle - 10

=9. Blackburn - 10

8. Everton - 15

7. Tottenham Hotspur -17

6. Aston Villa - 20

5. Chelsea - 25

4. Manchester City - 26

3. Arsenal - 30

2. Manchester United - 43

1. Liverpool - 45

City have now moved above Chelsea and into fourth when it comes to English clubs with the most major trophies in football history.

They are now just four major trophies behind Arsenal in third.

But they have a long way to go to catch Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds are the English club with the most major trophies won in football history, two above their fierce rivals.

Aston Villa are comfortably in sixth, ahead of Tottenham and Everton.

Newcastle United also make the top 10. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Magpies were to add to their tally in the next few years given the wealth of their owners.

West Ham moved into the top 20 thanks to their Conference League victory in June. They have now won five major trophies, the same amount as Leeds United, Leicester City, Sheffield Utd and Wanderers.

Clubs that just missed out on the top 20 include Bolton, Portsmouth and Preston North End.