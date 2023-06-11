Highlights Liverpool have won 45 major trophies in their illustrious history, including six Champions League titles.

Manchester United have won 43 trophies since their creation, with the majority coming under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also among the most successful English clubs.

Football is about winning. Not everyone can win, but that is always the aim at the beginning of a campaign and some teams have proven to be better than others at collecting silverware when all is said and done.

English football is full of prestigious and historical teams that have long histories of picking up the biggest honours on offer. To establish what counts as a major trophy, however, there need to be rules put into place. Squawka have ranked the English clubs with the most major trophies in the history of the sport. However, not every competition counts towards this total.

Within these rankings, seven competitions are recognised as major trophies: First Division/Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup and Conference League.

Competitions including the Community Shield, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA Club World Cup are not regarded as major trophies. So, without further ado, view the 15 English clubs with the most major honours in football history below.

15 English Clubs with the Most Major Trophies Club Number of Major Trophies Liverpool 45 Manchester United 43 Arsenal 30 Manchester City 26 Chelsea 25 Aston Villa 20 Tottenham 17 Everton 15 Blackburn Rovers 10 Newcastle United 10 Nottingham Forest 9 Wolves 9 Sunderland 8 Sheffield Wednesday 8 West Brom 7 Information via Squawka - Correct as of 21/02/2024

1 Liverpool

Trophies: 45

The Reds are the English club with the most major trophies won in football history, two above their fierce rivals. Jurgen Klopp is the man to have guided Liverpool to the top of this list as the German has won the Premier League, Champions League and both domestic cup competitions during his tenure at Anfield.

Liverpool were a dominant force in both England and Europe historically, particularly between the 1960s and 1980s. It was during the Premier League era that the trophies began to dry up for the Merseyside outfit, although a treble in 2001 - including the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup - has helped their position at the top significantly.

Liverpool's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 19 FA Cup 8 League Cup 9 European Cup/Champions League 6 UEFA Cup/Europa League 3

2 Manchester United

Trophies: 43

Manchester United fans will be forever grateful for the vast amount of success brought to the club by Sir Alex Ferguson after the ex-Aberdeen boss dominated the Premier League with the Red Devils. Each of the 13 Premier League titles the club have lifted were under the Scot.

They were already a huge club before their historic manager took over, having won the English top flight seven times before the inception of the Premier League in 1992. United have had less European success than Liverpool, winning three Champions League titles and a Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Manchester United's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 20 FA Cup 12 League Cup 6 European Cup/Champions League 3 UEFA Cup/Europa League 1 Cup Winners' Cup 1

3 Arsenal

Trophies: 30

It's been two decades since Arsenal last lifted the biggest trophy in English football. That triumph was perhaps the most impressive success the division has ever seen as Arsene Wenger's side filled with stars - such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Robert Pires - won the league title without tasting defeat in a single game.

The Invincibles were the last Gunners side to win the Premier League, but the north London club have boosted their tally to 30 with numerous FA Cup successes since. The last decade has seen Arsenal lift the FA Cup five times, with the most recent being Mikel Arteta's first piece of silverware under current boss, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 13 FA Cup 14 League Cup 2 Cup Winners' Cup 1

4 Manchester City

Trophies: 26

Manchester City were crowned Champions League winners for the first time in their history in June 2023 after they defeated Inter Milan in Istanbul. Rodri scored the only goal of the game as Pep Guardiola's side won 1-0. City also won the Premier League and FA Cup in the 2022/23 season as they completed a historic treble.

The Citizens have now moved above Chelsea and into fourth when it comes to English clubs with the most major trophies in football history. They are now just four major trophies behind Arsenal in third. But they have a long way to go to catch Manchester United and Liverpool. The reigning champions have lifted the Premier League seven times, and their dominance looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Manchester City's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 9 FA Cup 7 League Cup 8 European Cup/Champions League 1 Cup Winners' Cup 1

5 Chelsea

Trophies: 25

Chelsea had enjoyed moderate success before Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took over the club in July 2003. A First Division title and a few domestic cup successes were still impressive to have in the trophy cabinet, but Jose Mourinho's appointment in 2004 was the real turning point in the Blues' success.

The Portuguese manager was the first boss given an extremely healthy transfer budget at Stamford Bridge - a theme that would continue until the present day - and he had instant success with back-to-back Premier League titles in his first two seasons in west London. Since then, they have won the trophy a further two times, as well as two Champions League triumphs and a host of cup successes.

Chelsea's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 6 FA Cup 8 League Cup 5 European Cup/Champions League 2 UEFA Cup/Europa League 2 Cup Winners' Cup 2

6 Aston Villa

Trophies: 20

Aston Villa are comfortably in sixth, ahead of Tottenham and Everton. Not many of these 20 major accolades have come in the club's recent history, although Unai Emery looks like he could be the man to bring success back to Villa Park in the near future.

Some modern fans may be unaware that the Villans lifted the European Cup back in 1982. This puts them level in continental success with Manchester City and one trophy ahead of Arsenal in this respect. Villa are a giant club with a long history, which includes seven First Division trophies, with the last coming in 1981.

Aston Villa's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 7 FA Cup 7 League Cup 5 European Cup/Champions League 1

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Trophies: 17

Tottenham often find themselves as the butt of the joke for rival fans due to their lack of recent success. The last time a major piece of silverware was brought back to the white side of north London was in 2008 after Jonathan Woodgate scored the winning goal in the League Cup final against city rivals, Chelsea.

While this may be a source of frustration for fans that have gone through this dry spell with the players and managers in the past 15+ years, it also shows just how successful the club were prior to 2008, as Spurs are still comfortably in the top 10. The bulk of the 17 trophies won by Tottenham are represented by their eight FA Cup triumphs.

Tottenham's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 2 FA Cup 8 League Cup 4 UEFA Cup/Europa League 2 Cup Winners' Cup 1

8 Everton

Trophies 15

Speaking of trophy droughts, Everton haven't won anything since 1995. The Merseyside club lifted the FA Cup at the end of the 1994/95 campaign, but haven't really come close to adding to their haul of 15 on too many occasions since. A defeat in the final of the same competition against Chelsea in 2009 is the closest the Toffees have come, and even that was in 2009.

However, Everton were a force to be reckoned with in the first few decades of the 20th century, and then again in the 1980s. The club have nine First Division titles to their name, as well as five FA Cups. They may not have won a European Cup in their best days, but there was a Club World Cup triumph.

Everton's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 9 FA Cup 5 Cup Winners' Cup 1

9 Blackburn

Trophies: 10

Blackburn Rovers fans have had to deal with life in the second tier of English football for over a decade now, but they still remain one of the most successful clubs in the country in terms of major honours.

Rovers were the first team not named Manchester United to win the Premier League trophy, doing so in 1994/95. That was a joyous occasion for the club with Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton scoring goals for fun, but it would also be the beginning of the downward spiral. There has been no hint of success ever since that triumph almost 30 years ago. The other nine major accolades came in the 19th century and the early part of the 20th.

Blackburn Rovers' Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 3 FA Cup 6 League Cup 1

10 Newcastle

Trophies: 10

Newcastle United also make the top 10. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Magpies were to add to their tally in the next few years given the wealth of their owners. Eddie Howe's men came ever so close to adding the EFL Cup to their total, which would have been enough to move clear of Blackburn, but defeat in the final against Man United put an end to that dream.

As with a number of other clubs on this list, the supporters of the club have been starved of success in the past few decades. Newcastle's last major honour was the FA Cup in 1955. That's over half a century ago and everyone associated with the Tyneside club are hungry to get their hands on much more silverware in the not so distant future.

Newcastle United's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 4 FA Cup 6

11 Nottingham Forest

Trophies: 9

It's common knowledge to many that Nottingham Forest were previously a brilliant team, as their status as a giant club remains to this day. Years of second-tier football hasn't even been enough to bring down the reputation of the two-time European Cup winners.

Brian Clough is held in the highest regard possible by fans and fellow professionals who were around during his peak years as a manager. He was the boss for Forest's only First Division success in 1977/78 before leading the side to glory in consecutive European Cup campaigns. They have returned to the Premier League and efforts are certainly being made to move back towards glory, but it is yet to be seen if it will be possible in the coming years.

Nottingham Forest's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 1 FA Cup 2 League Cup 4 European Cup/Champions League 2

12 Wolves

Trophies: 9

The most successful period of Wolves' history came in the 1950s as the club won the First Division three times and an additional FA Cup during that 10-year period. There was even talk of Wolves being one of the biggest clubs in English football at the time, before a sharp decline took place.

While they have lifted three lower league titles in the 21st century, the last major trophy they won was the League Cup in 1980. Strong runs in the FA Cup and Europa League under Nuno Espiritio Santo had some believing the next accolade was in sight in the modern day, but we are yet to see a big trophy head to Molineux.

Wolves' Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 3 FA Cup 4 League Cup 2

13 Sunderland

Trophies: 8

Sunderland are the second team to make the list that aren't currently plying their trade in the top flight of English football. The Black Cats were a yo-yo team in the 2000s, jumping between the first and second tiers of England. Unfortunately, there was no sign of silverware being added to the trophy cabinet at the Stadium of Light in that time.

It could be a slight shock to learn that the club have actually won the First Division six times. Two FA Cups add to that to make the eight major honours in their history. The reason it may be unknown to many is that the bulk of that success came all the way back in the 19th century. With that being said, Sunderland have lifted a trophy more recently than their arch rivals, Newcaslte, winning the FA Cup in 1992.

Sunderland's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 6 FA Cup 2

14 Sheffield Wednesday

Trophies: 8

Sheffield Wednesday were one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1992. However, their last triumph in the top flight came almost 100 years ago, in 1930. This was the last of four league titles the Owls have to their name.

A League Cup success in 1991 was the most recent of their eight major trophies and that competition is perhaps the most likely avenue to add to their haul. Sheffield Wednesday have been going between the Championship and League 1 in recent times, meaning a return to the top tier is unlikely at this point.

Sheffield Wednesday's Major Trophies Trophy Number First Division/Premier League 4 FA Cup 3 League Cup 1

15 West Bromwich Albion

Trophies: 7

West Brom have found the majority of their success in the FA Cup, having lifted the historic English trophy on five separate occasions. There's only one First Division title in the trophy cabinet at the West Midlands club, which was secured over a century ago in the 1919/20 campaign.

In the 21st century, the only honour the club have won is the Championship title in 2007. As was the case with Sunderland, West Brom became one of those teams that bounce between the top two divisions in England, but the Baggies have rarely looked likely to win any of the domestic cup competitions in recent history.