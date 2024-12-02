The 3pm blackout across English football, which prevents games kicking off at that time from being televised in the United Kingdom, could be scrapped by 2030, according to reports. Introduced in 1960, the blackout has prohibited fans from watching 3pm kick-offs at home throughout the domestic calendar, with the exception of a temporary lift during lockdown.

While every other country in Europe has removed this restriction, the UK remains the only place where it is still in effect. However, the latest update suggests this could soon change, as executives are reportedly concerned about the current trajectory of TV revenue available to the Premier League and EFL.

3pm Blackout Could be Removed by 2029-30 Season

A fall in TV revenue is believed to be the catalyst

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the idea of scrapping the 3pm blackout permanently has arisen from the recent decline in the value of domestic television rights deals. The latest cycle, set to run from 2025 to 2029, is reportedly worth approximately £1.675 billion per season. This package will include the televising of every Premier League game that does not kick off at 3pm, alongside over 1,000 EFL matches being broadcast on Sky Sports. The deal will commence at the start of the 2025-26 season.

However, the annual figure represents a decrease from the amount agreed for the 2016-2019 cycle, which was reportedly worth £1.713 billion per annum prior to the pandemic. According to the report, some Premier League executives now believe that the only way to ensure revenues continue to rise is to televise more games, potentially signalling the end of the blackout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The first television rights deal for the Premier League between 1992-1997 was worth approximately £191 million.

Meanwhile, some EFL executives remain cautious, citing a decline in crowd attendance across the Championship, League One, and League Two. This downturn is widely attributed to the increasing number of matches being broadcast as part of the new Sky Sports Plus offering. Given that the blackout was originally introduced to safeguard attendance figures, this trend could serve as evidence of its effectiveness and a reason for it to remain in place.

Another argument for removing the 3pm blackout is to combat illegal streaming of games. Many fans are reportedly turning to firesticks to access 3pm broadcasts available in other regions, a practice partly driven by the rising cost of subscriptions.

What is the 3pm Blackout?

The 3pm blackout prohibits live TV broadcasts of football matches in the United Kingdom between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm on Saturdays. This policy aligns with UEFA's Article 48, which allows nations to restrict coverage during designated times.

Introduced in the 1960s by former Burnley chairman Bob Lord, the blackout aimed to protect lower league match attendance by preventing televised games from drawing fans away from local stadiums. Over 60 years later, the principle behind the rule remains intact, though debates about its relevance are beginning to emerge.

All statistics courtesy of Statista - accurate as of 02/12/2024