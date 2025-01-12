The English Football League (EFL) has long been booming with exceptional talent, providing a gateway for players to English top-flight clubs, with many current Premier League stars having emerged from the three tiers of the English pyramid.

Examples of this include Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, who spent the early stages of his career in the Championship at Queens Park Rangers before signing for the Eagles in 2020. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison also spent the embryonic period of his career in the second and third tiers of English football at Coventry City and Norwich City before he was picked up by Leicester City in 2018.

Therefore, GIVEMESPORT has composed a list of ten players currently in the EFL who are already displaying signs that they may be the next big talent to emerge at the pinnacle of English football in the coming years.

10 Jobe Bellingham

Club: Sunderland (Championship)

The brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham - one of the best midfielders in the world - Jobe Bellingham has begun his career in similarly exciting fashion. Showcasing immense talent in moments during his opening campaign for the Black Cats, the 19-year-old has grown in stature this season. His unusually large frame for his age allows him to compete physically and carry the ball through the midfield with power.

Similar to his brother, Jobe's technical skill is also a trademark of his game, using tight control and skill to navigate his way out of tight spaces, rarely losing possession in key areas. His consistently impressive performances are driving Sunderland toward a potential return to the Premier League, currently fourth in the league and only three points off Leeds United at the top. However, these performances have not gone unnoticed, and many top clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring his services in the summer.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 3 Cards (Yellow/Red) 5/0

9 Finn Azaz

Club: Middlesbrough (Championship)

Staying in the North East, Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz is currently having a scintillating season in the Championship. Thus far, the Irishman has racked up an impressive tally of eight goals and nine assists, the second highest combined tally in the division. His ability to play incisive passes into attackers and evade challenges allows him to connect the defence and the attack in the middle of the park.

Azaz has been an integral part of Middlesbrough's promotion hopes this season, keeping them just within touching distance of the top four in fifth place, producing man-of-the-match performances on several occasions. At the age of 24, Azaz could find himself on the wishlist of some Premier League outfits in the summer if he continues to produce numbers at this current rate.

Finn Azaz's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 25 Goals 8 Assists 9 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

8 Ao Tanaka

Club: Leeds United (Championship)

The engine of Leeds United's midfield this season, summer signing Ao Tanaka has proven to be a superb acquisition for £2.95 million. The Japanese international has been a driving force in Leeds' promotion ambitions and has been superb at covering in front of the back four. His defensive reading of the game and tenacity make him a tough player to bypass in the midfield, using his athleticism to cover ground quickly.

However, Tanaka is also superb on the ball, using his composure and passing range to find teammates and progress the ball forward after winning possession. Furthermore, his technical ability allows him to engineer himself out of tight spaces, making him a completely well-rounded midfielder.

Ao Tanaka's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

7 James Trafford

Club: Burnley (Championship)

Spending a brief but rather painful stint in the Premier League last season, James Trafford has kicked on this season in the Championship for Burnley. His shot-stopping ability has helped the Clarets keep an outstanding defensive record thus far, conceding only nine goals in 26 matches and keeping sixteen clean sheets in the league. Known for his outstanding reflexes, Trafford is able to pull off some extraordinary stops when called upon for the Clarets.

Also proficient with the ball at his feet, Trafford provides his side with excellent distribution playing out from the back, rarely giving away possession. At 22 years old, whether his side regains promotion to the top flight this season or not, it is unlikely to be too long before Trafford finds himself back at the helm of English football.

James Trafford's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 25 Goals Conceded 9 Clean Sheets 16 Cards (Yellow/Red) 4/0

6 Matthew Young

Club: Salford City - Loan (League Two)

Another goalkeeper that has been pulling up trees, albeit at a lower level, is Matthew Young. At the age of 18, he is looking like one of the most promising goalkeeping talents in the country at Salford City. On loan from Sunderland, Young has impressed in both of his loan stints at Salford and Darlington Town, keeping seven clean sheets in his opening eight games this campaign.

Already a commanding presence at the back for such an early stage in his career, Young attains a very positive trait for a goalkeeper: dominating his box. His sharp reflexes also allow him to react to shots from close distances and pull off short-range saves and provide great distribution out from the back. Of course, with such little experience of first-team football and playing in League Two, there is still plenty of work for Young to do to reach the top flight, but the potential is certainly there.

Matthew Young's 2024/25 League Two statistics Appearances 8 Goals Conceded 1 Clean Sheets 7 Cards (Yellow/Red) 1/0

5 Chris Rigg

Club: Sunderland (Championship)

A special young talent that has the potential to make it all the way to the top, Chris Rigg exploded onto the scene in the early stages of the Championship this season. His main asset is his technical ability, able to skip away from challenges with ease and combine with teammates using flair and skill. Despite his small stature, Rigg's desire to get stuck in defensively is also another great attribute, as he often tracks back and tenaciously closes players down.

His most impressive moment of the season so far would have to be his sensational backheel goal against Middlesbrough, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory for the Black Cats with an acute flick from a tight angle. At only 18 years of age, there is no doubt that if he continues on his current trajectory, Rigg is destined for Premier League football and could potentially become a top player in years to come.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 6/0

4 Sam Tickle

Club: Wigan Athletic (League One)

A goalkeeper who broke onto the scene last year for Wigan Athletic, Sam Tickle has become a fan favourite at the Latics following his heroic performances in the previous League One campaign. Winning the 2023/24 season's player of the season for Wigan, Tickle has continued his form into this season, recording 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances.

Commanding his area, Tickle takes the pressure off the backline, claiming crosses that come into his area, and is also a good shot-stopper with quick reflexes. Playing a pivotal role in the way that Wigan build out of the backline, the 22-year-old also possesses a high standard of distribution. Called up to Lee Carsley's England U21 side, Tickle made his debut in March 2024 at international level, and was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer.

Sam Tickle's 2024/25 League One statistics Appearances 23 Goals Conceded 23 Clean Sheets 10 Cards (Yellow/Red) 2/0

3 Conrad Egan-Riley

Club: Burnley (Championship)

A vital component of a backline that has been as solid as a rock this season, Conrad Egan-Riley has been central to Burnley's staggering record of conceding only nine goals so far. A centre back who is very accomplished on the ball from his youth days at Manchester City, Egan-Riley's quality of distribution out from the back allows the Clarets to comfortably play their way out. Versatile in the positions he can play, the 22-year-old is capable of operating as a right back and a defensive midfielder, providing Burnley with options if struck by injuries.

Standing at 6'2 inches tall and attaining a wide physical build, Egan-Riley possesses favourable attributes for a centre back, and he's very strong in a challenge. Quality, both in his defensive role and in possession, if Egan-Riley continues on his current vein of form this season, a return to the Premier League may be on the cards soon.​​​​​​​

Conrad Egan-RIley's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 0 Cards (Yellow/Red) 5/0

2 Borja Sainz

Club: Norwich City (Championship)

​​​​​​​

Currently on fire in the Championship for Norwich City, Borja Sainz has hit the ground running this season following a relatively quiet debut campaign. Leading the top scorers list with 15 goals, three more than second-placed Josh Maja, the Spaniard has certainly found his scoring touch, having only struck six in the previous campaign. Known for his ability to strike from long distances and for his elusive dribbling skill, Sainz has developed into a winger that has been too hot to handle for fullbacks.

Developing a relationship alongside his forward partner Josh Sargent, Sainz often likes to manipulate himself into central areas, cutting inside on his right foot, and drifting into dangerous pockets of space in more central positions. At 23 years old, if Sainz can continue to progress the way he has this season, it may not be long before he finds his way to first-division football.​​​​​​​

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 26 Goals 15 Assists 3 Cards (Yellow/Red) 4/0

1 Gustavo Hamer

Club: Sheffield United (Championship)

The outstanding talent at Sheffield United, Gustavo Hamer has been a consistent performer for the Blades this season. Topping the club's charts for joint-most goals and joint-most assists this season, Hamer has played an integral part in their promotion push. The Dutchman's ball-striking ability makes him a serious threat from set pieces, and his incisive passing makes him a considerable threat in the Championship.

Featuring in the Premier League last season, Hamer scored four goals and assisted six in 36 matches, which is not a bad return considering his team shipped 104 goals and finished in 20th position in the Premier League with 16 points last time out, going down as one of the worst teams in the competition's history. Once again impressing for Sheffield United in the Championship, he may be an interesting candidate for a Premier League outfit if he does not return to the top flight in a red and white striped shirt next season.

Gustavo Hamer's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 25 Goals 6 Assists 5 Cards (Yellow/Red) 9/0

All statistics gathered from Transfermarkt and are accurate as of 08/01/2025.