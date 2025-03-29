Summary Over the last five seasons, there have been 656 fans arrested in the UK for pitch invasions.

Five Premier League giants have racked up the most arrests including Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City had almost three quarters of their arrests occur in one day.

While a football pitch is designed to be a safe haven for players who are competing with everything they have for ninety minutes, history has shown that it doesn't always stay that way. Pitch invasions have slowly become part of the norm in football culture, whether that be because supporters have run onto the pitch to celebrate, protest, or in some cases, just because they were dared to.

As is the case with anything, some are more prone to going to the extreme than others, and data collected from SeatPick has found which football clubs in England have seen more of their fans be arrested for invading pitches over the last five seasons, with a Premier League giant taking the top spot.