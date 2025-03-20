Discipline in football is key. No team can expect to achieve any meaningful success if players are constantly getting sent off, giving away penalties, and losing their cool.

Discipline among football fans, however, is a whole separate issue. While hooliganism in Britain has improved from where it was in the last 20th century – when violence was a common theme around the stadiums of most teams – there are certain members of nearly every fanbase who struggled to behave on the right side of the law come matchday.

Using data provided by SeatPick, it has become clear just how prevalent unlawful behaviour connected to football has been over the past five seasons. The report show that public disorder is the most common reason for football-related arrests, accounting for over a third (37.32%) of all cases. But which set of fans are responsible for the most amount of arrests across English football? Read on to learn more.

English Football Teams With Most Arrests Over Past 5 Seasons Rank Supported Club Football-Related Arrests 15. Bolton Wanderers 137 14. Liverpool 146 13. Newcastle United 148 12. Leicester City 154 11. Millwall 164

10 Everton

Everton have had a rough few years, with plenty of ups and downs as they have continually disappointed in the Premier League and yet somehow still avoided relegation. Perhaps fan discontent can be blamed for the number of arrests around the stadium.

The good news is that spirits may well be lifted when the club moves from Goodison Park into their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025/26 season. Their soon-to-be-former ground could generate some of the best atmosphere in British football, so it will be interesting to see if that will be retained after the move.

9 Birmingham City

The Second City derby, between Birmingham City and Aston Villa, is up there with the most fierce rivalries in football across the United Kingdom, so perhaps that plays a part in the lofty 174 arrests of Blues fans made over the past five seasons.

In 14 Premier League derbies, two red cards have been produced between the two teams. That might not seem that high but only four more Premier League derbies have seen more dismissals.

With Birmingham looking likely to be promoted to the Championship in 2024/25, their long-term will no doubt to challenge Villa in the English top-flight one day in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, their glamorous new owners may be conceded by their unlawful fan base.

8 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur fans haven't had a trophy to celebrate since 2008 but at least they can enjoy the fact that their supporters have better discipline than those of north London rivals Arsenal. That may come as a surprise, especially as one Spurs fan picked up an assault charge for kicking Aaron Ramsdle after the Gunners won 2-0 away from home in January 2023 – which saw him banned from football for four years.

Ranking eighth on this list, if there is any ill-feeling around the club it is often laid at the feet of chairman Daniel Levy. Fans can often be seen on the ground, protesting as a way of expressing their displeasure at how the club is run. Only time will tell if his eventual departure, whenever that may be, will lift spirits in Tottenham.

7 Chelsea

In recent seasons, Chelsea Football Club has been through a lot. The catalyst for it all was the departure of long-term owner Roman Abramovich in 2022, who was forced to sell due to sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs with ties to Vladimir Putin following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Disorder behind the scenes – which has seen the club struggle to perform consistently in the Premier League – seems to be reflected amongst the fanbase as well with the West London outfit seeing 179 football-related arrests over the past five years. Perhaps more stability on match days would help reduce that number in the future. With Todd Boehly calling the shots until 2027, that seems unlikely to change any time soon.