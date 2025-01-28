Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is under serious pressure in north London after a string of poor results in the Premier League - and with other managers being touted for the role, one familiar name could come back into the fold in the form of Ryan Mason, journalist Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou has won just one of his last 11 Premier League games and none of his last seven, with the solo victory coming against Southampton, who have lost 19 of their 23 games this season. That has seen him come under pressure with other managers being touted to take over - though Mason is considered a 'strong candidate' for the role.

The former midfielder has been in the dugout twice already

Mason knows the club and that could play into his hands. Jones wrote that although Mason may not be the most attractive appointment, his respect within the Tottenham dressing room is enough of a reason to take on the interim role once again.

And, alongside that, familiarity with the squad could be the one that steadies the ship. Jones wrote:

"This might not seem sexy, but if Postecoglou does depart Tottenham, assistant Ryan Mason is considered a strong candidate to take over in the interim. Mason enjoys respect within the Spurs dressing room and has previously stepped in as caretaker manager. "His familiarity with the squad and tactical insight could make him a stabilising presence during a transitional period. This will become more likely if they have to wait for a top choice."

Mason, who played for Tottenham from youth team until 2016, has also managed Tottenham as an interim coach twice. Four wins in seven games back in 2021 after Jose Mourinho was sacked saw him become a solid stabiliser for the club - and doing the same again when Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties, he won two of his six games in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 37 of his 76 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst they aren't incredible statistics, Mason has been in the club's coaching ranks for almost seven years and a familiarity with their setup, a familiar face in the dressing room and a calming presence could be just the tonic for Tottenham.

