Ian Wright has been accused of blocking opportunities for female pundits in the women's game by Eni Aluko. The Arsenal legend has often spoken glowingly about women's football on his various platforms and has appeared regularly as a pundit for Women's Super League matches.

Aluko and Wright have worked together on panels before, but the former believes there should be more chances for women to get involved in punditry. She has claimed that male pundits should be 'aware' of how much space they take up at times on punditry panels.

Wright, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, is often heard building up the growing women's game on The Overlap alongside former Lioness Jill Scott. He also started a podcast with Steph Houghton last year dedicated to it.

'There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that'