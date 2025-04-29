Eni Aluko’s mother has spoken out about her daughter’s welfare following the public falling out with Ian Wright, who says he “cannot accept” his fellow pundit’s apology. Sileola Aluko says daughter Eni has been left “traumatised” by recent events.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour last week, Aluko said former Arsenal and England striker Wright needed to be mindful of how much he works in women’s football as there are only a “finite amount of opportunities” for females when it comes to broadcasting.

Wright, who has been a vocal advocate of the women’s game for years, said days later: "I'm very disappointed by what Eni has said.” he knows how I have helped her and supported her publicly.

“I can't accept it [the apology] but I also want to move on from it. I don't need any further social commentary directed at anyone."

Aluko conceded she was “wrong” for bringing Wright’s name into the conversation, insisting she has “nothing but love and respect” for the 61-year-old. But despite the public apology, reports have suggested that ITV may now axe Aluko following her controversial comments.