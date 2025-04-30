Eni Aluko has stepped down from co-hosting a prestigious event, the Women’s Football Awards, amid the controversy surrounding her comments about Ian Wright blocking opportunities for female pundits in the women’s game, which have faced a storm of criticism.

"I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” she said before fuelling the fire further.

"The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.”

Nationwide broadcaster ITV have since spoken out about it after two of its regular pundits were involved in a public spat – and they’ve backed Wright, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, all while condemning Aluko’s claims.

Aluko Releases Statement After Withdrawing From Role

'I'm so proud to have been part of it since the beginning'