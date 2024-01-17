Highlights Eni Aluko has fled the country due to fears for her safety after receiving online abuse following Joey Barton's misogynistic posts on social media.

Aluko reveals that she has been scared and confined herself to her home because she felt like something bad was going to happen to her.

Aluko plans to take legal action against Barton, as she believes his comments are not free speech but discrimination, and laws are in place to protect people and ensure their safety.

Former England and Chelsea Women footballer Eni Aluko has insisted she has “genuinely been scared” and has been forced to flee abroad after the online abuse she has received on the back of Joey Barton’s posts on social media, which suggested that women shouldn’t work in the realm of men’s football.

Barton, a one-cap former England international, has been at the front and centre of the comments directed towards women working in men’s football, with the ex-Manchester City player, who played 269 times in the Premier League, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his misogynistic opinion in a series of posts.

More recently, the 41-year-old has likened Aluko, who has turned her hand to punditry post-retirement, and her fellow ITV pundit Lucy Ward to serial killer duo Fred and Rose West. Barton has also compared Aluko to dictators Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot – and such abuse has led Aluko to leave the country amid fears over her safety.

Aluko fled the country amid safety fears

Aluko: 'I've genuinely been scared'

With the pressure and ranting failing to fade away from Barton, Aluko claims on an upsetting 15-minute Instagram reel that she’s been full of fear this week – a feeling that has led her to flee the country. The 36-year-old revealed that, when in England, she was ‘scared’ and that she had confined herself to the walls of her own home all because she 'felt like something' was going to happen to her.

"I'm human, and I'm more than happy to admit I've been scared this week. I've genuinely been scared. I didn't leave my house until Friday, and I'm now abroad, because it's really important to say that online abuse has a direct impact on your safety and how you feel, and how safe you feel in real life, “I’ve felt like something is going to happen to me. And I don’t say that for anyone to feel sorry for me – I say that for people to understand the reality and the impact that hate speech has, the impact that racism has, the impact that sexism has, the impact that misogyny has on all of us females in the game, in sports broadcasting.

Insisting that Barton’s disgusting comments were not a one-off incident, Aluko claimed that a certain ‘culture in the game’ is creating an atmosphere where people, particularly women working in football, are unwilling to go to work and would much rather stay inside to ensure their safety.

“That’s the real impact – and it’s not an isolated incident, this is now showing up as a culture in the game, from certain fan bases and certain people. They’re creating a culture where people don’t want to go to work, people don’t want to leave their house, people feel under threat. Obviously, there’s a big impact on mental health as well.”

Many big names in the sport have condemned Barton’s comments. Defender-turned-pundit Alex Scott sent a defiant message to the former Queens Park Rangers midfielder as she told women in football to ‘keep being role models’ and that football is a better place with women involved. Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes, too, has vocally criticised Barton’s views as she gave a very poignant response, all while spotlighting the struggles that women have – day in day out – to break down the barriers to participation, whether that be playing, managing or broadcasting.

Aluko poised to take legal action

She’ll be joined by fellow ITV pundit Lucy Ward

In the hope for justice, the former striker, Aluko, has suggested that she is taking legal action against Barton, seeing that his hateful comments have not wilted. Stating that it is not free speech to practice any form of discrimination, she insisted that laws are in place to ensure all people feel safe and that, in the past week, she has taken legal advice from lawyers and a plan is now in place.

“If you come out and are racist, or sexist or misogynistic and threaten people online, there are laws for that, that govern that behaviour, so it’s not free [speech]. There are consequences for that. And over the past week I’ve taken advice from lawyers and a course of action has now been decided upon."

Earlier in January, the Telegraph reported that Barton would be facing both Government and legal action over his social media posts, which have been called ‘dangerous’, as Stuart Andrew, the sports minister, previously announced that he – and his team – would “look at” what plans were in place to thwart Barton’s attacks on women in football. Ward is set to take legal action too, alongside Aluko, over Barton's repetitive digs, according to the Telegraph, as the pair look to knuckle down on his irresponsibility as a former professional.