Enzo Fernandez has arrived in Atlanta to start pre-season with Chelsea and made an immediate apology to his team-mates for his part in what the French Football Federation called "a racist and discriminatory" chant sung by several Argentine players after their Copa America victory.

Fernandez live-streamed the song, which was widely condemned as both racist and transphobic and called "uninhibited racism" by Wesley Fofana. But Enzo's in-person apology has now been accepted and he has already trained with the squad and had lunch with all his Chelsea teammates.

Chelsea Undertook Internal Investigation

Fernandez apologised in Atlanta

Chelsea undertook an internal investigation during which Enzo was in regular contact with new head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's senior leadership team and various players.

Having already apologised via social media, it's understood Enzo felt it was important to say sorry again upon arriving in Atlanta on Monday.

Enzo has also voluntarily approached the club and proposed to make a meaningful contribution to an anti-discrimination charity. And Chelsea have decided to match Enzo's contribution via their own Foundation.

Reece James and Axel Disasi Part of Discussions

They've represented the players

Captain Reece James and Axel Disasi have been part of key discussions to resolve the matter and have represented the voice of the players throughout the process.

Chelsea will continue to prioritise anti-discrimination work and don't view Enzo contributing to charity as the only solution, but they hope it will help fund education and highlight the challenges of using discriminatory or offensive language.

Chelsea believe talks, and Enzo's apology, have helped resolve the situation and consider the matter closed.