Highlights Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning free kick against Aston Villa, but it was his celebration that caused a stir, with him seemingly responding to rumours about him leaving Chelsea.

Fernandez's agent, Uriel Perez, has denied that Fernandez has any intention of leaving Chelsea and has affirmed his desire to succeed at the club.

Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup win against Aston Villa is a bright moment in an underwhelming season. The Blues now face Leeds United in the next round of the competition.

Enzo Fernandez seemingly shut down rumours about his Chelsea future in emphatic style during the Blues' FA Cup win against Aston Villa on Wednesday night. He scored a stunning free kick to put his team three up on the night, but it was his celebration that caused a stir.

The Argentinian midfielder joined the London club just over a year ago for a fee in excess of £105m. Since then, he has been part of an inconsistent Chelsea side who have struggled under both Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino. It has led to speculation that the World Cup winner was looking for a way out, despite signing a staggering eight-year-contract last January.

It seems as though the rumours have angered Fernandez, who responded in perfect fashion during his team's FA Cup fourth round replay at Villa Park. The 23-year-old scored an outrageous free kick from 30 yards out to put the visitors in command, and he celebrated by running towards the away fans and showing off the back of his jersey.

Fernandez pointed to himself and the ground before wagging his fingers, seemingly putting to bed any suggestion that he could be on the move anytime soon. It was the most poignant moment in what was arguably the midfielder's best display in a Chelsea shirt.

Fernandez's agent responds to exit rumours

Uriel Perez denied his client was looking to leave Chelsea

Despite the suggestion that the player could be looking for the exit door, his agent, Uriel Perez, has debunked any suggestions that this could be the case. Speaking to AS and translated by Football London, Perez stated:

"The player has no intention of leaving. The leaders were very clear with this project. It is a plan that was going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive, but when the pieces of the team fit together well, Chelsea was going to move forward. "Enzo Fernández's desire is to be on the team and succeed. We don't meet with any clubs or try to talk to any clubs. We know what the player's desire is."

With Chelsea potentially in danger of not meeting Financial Fair Play regulations, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them look to offload players with high value, and Fernandez is most certainly one of them. However, it seems the player sees his future in the nation's capital for a little while longer.

Chelsea cruise past Aston Villa in FA Cup

Pochettino's men will face Leeds United in the next round

It has been a tumultuous season for Mauricio Pochettino and co, however their 3-1 win over Aston Villa proved to be one of their brightest moments of an underwhelming campaign. Reeling from heavy defeats to Liverpool and Wolves over the last week, the Blues came out of the blocks fast.

Conor Gallagher's first of the season and a Nicolas Jackson header upon his return from international duty saw Chelsea take a two-goal lead within the opening quarter. The moment of the game came from the man of the hour, Fernandez, who struck a delightful free kick into the top corner with such precision that Emi Martinez had no chance.

A late Moussa Diaby goal proved to be just a consolation for the home side, who failed to meet the standards they have set under Unai Emery. Chelsea will now face Championship side Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the next round of the competition.