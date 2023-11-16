Highlights Enzo Fernandez has not lived up to his high price tag at Chelsea and has been outperformed by some of his teammates, statistics show.

Enzo's for might have been impacted due to Moises Caicedo, as Paul Brown explains the difference in role since Mauricio Pochettino has arrived.

Pochettino and his recruitment team are now working on bringing another striker to Stamford Bridge, despite Nicolas Jackson starting to find his feet.

Chelsea fans expected a lot from Enzo Fernandez when he arrived at Stamford Bridge due to his price tag, but journalist Paul Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT that he's gone off the boil, sharing a worrying claim about the midfielder.

When a player arrives at a club for £106.8m, like Enzo did, fans will want to see exceptional performances week in week out. The Argentinian has shown glimpses of performances he's capable of, but there's certainly an argument that he's not lived up to the price tag as of yet.

It can't be easy for Enzo due to having to get used to a new country, league, and team, with Moises Caicedo, one of his midfield partners, also recently joining the club. Mauricio Pochettino hasn't found the right balance in the middle of the park, considering their results this season, so it could take time to see the true ability of Enzo.

Enzo Fernandez is being outshone by Conor Gallagher

Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table, so the supporters at Stamford Bridge will be wanting more from all of their players, especially if they cost over £100m. Enzo hasn't been a disappointment by any stretch, but you could certainly argue that the likes of Conor Gallagher could be performing to a higher level at the moment in this Chelsea side.

Conor Gallagher vs Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Premier League Stats - 23/24 Gallagher Enzo Appearances 12 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 4 0 Average Rating 7.27 6.82 Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1.3 Tackles Per Game 2.8 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.6 0.4 All statistics via WhoScored

There's an argument to suggest that Gallagher has been Chelsea's best player this season, despite many not expecting him to be a guaranteed starter, with Romeo Lavia, Caicedo, and Enzo recently arriving at Stamford Bridge. Enzo is still only 22 years old and Pochettino's squad is young as a whole, so there are bound to be signs of inconsistency with performances and results.

The pressure on Caicedo and Enzo to perform in particular is high, and Pochettino has even joked that he's forced to play the pair due to their price tags...

"It's crazy for players to come back from America on Wednesday and play on Saturday. But if I say "OK, I'm going to give them a rest" you will kill me, for sure if they don't play. And the owner also! It's really tough to arrive like that. I hope now they can recover and train and in one week be at their best."

Brown has suggested that Enzo, who is earning £180k-a-week, has gone off the boil in recent weeks, which is a bit of a worry at Stamford Bridge. The journalist adds that the chemistry isn't quite right between him and Caicedo, and Enzo is having to get used to a less influential role than he was given when Frank Lampard was in charge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Enzo has gone off the boil a little bit in recent weeks. That's a worry. I think he thrived when he was given more of a free rein in front of the back four before Caicedo was signed. I think Caicedo's arrival has kind of thrown that midfield out of whack a little bit. It's not his fault. But I don't think those two are currently functioning together the way that they should. They're still learning each other's games. I'm not sure the chemistry between them is great at the moment, and I can remember when Frank Lampard was there, he insisted that Enzo was going to be the heart and soul of Chelsea for the next few years and that, essentially, the team should be built around him. It's not at the moment. I think he's having to slot in and accept a slightly less influential role and that's not getting the best out of him at the moment. So it's a quandary for Pochettino and I'll be curious to see how he solves it."

Mauricio Pochettino wants a striker

As per TEAMtalk, Chelsea are at the front of the queue to secure the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could depart in the January transfer window. The report claims that Arsenal aren't willing to invest in the England international in the middle of the season, so the Blues could have a free run at convincing him to make the cross-London switch.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Toney would be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge. The former Newcastle United attacker appears to be keen on taking the next step in his career.