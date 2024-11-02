Enzo Maresca has turned Chelsea into a formidable force, one capable of upsetting the applecart largely thanks to the goalscoring exploits of 22-year-old Cole Palmer, who has started the current campaign in the same fashion as he finished 2023/24.

The Italian tactician, formerly of Leicester City, was chosen as the man to replace the departing Mauricio Pochettino in the summer and took charge of an expensively-assembled squad packed to the brim with star names such as Moises Caicedo and Cristopher Nkunku.

When becoming the Premier League’s most expensive signing of all time, everybody expected Enzo Fernandez – a 32-cap Argentina international – to pull up trees in England’s top division, but it’s not unfair to say that he’s not lived up to his price tag.

When a club fork out such a lofty transfer fee, there are immediate expectations. That said, his career in west London is yet to truly take off after 74 games in club colours since making the inevitable switch from Benfica to the Premier League.

Fernandez Unfancied by Boss Maresca

Italian boss highlights his lack of ‘physicality’

With the influx of names that have swapped their respective clubs for the bright lights of Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly took charge of the club from a boardroom perspective, Maresca has a plethora of names at his disposal. So much so that he is able to name two separate starting XIs – both full of stars. But who ever thought that Fernandez, who Chelsea signed for a then-British record fee of £106.8 million, would be forced – by the manager himself – to settle for a spot in the lesser team?

Maresca, who gets paid £4.2 million on a yearly basis to manage the five-time Premier League champions, suggested the reason that Fernandez is no longer in his first-choice team is because of the latter’s lack of physicality. Suggesting that both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are able to add a layer of steel to the Stamford Bridge midfield, whereas the Argentine is not, he said, per Evening Standard:

“First of all, it’s a matter of balance,” the 44-year-old insisted. “In this moment, Romeo [Lavia] and Moises [Caicedo] give us physicality, strength in the middle.”

“Otherwise, when we play with Enzo, it has to be Enzo with one of Moises and Romeo. Then, when Enzo moves [forward], we struggle a bit in the middle in terms of physicality. It is something that at the moment, Moises and Romeo give us.”

The midfielder, 23, started six of Maresca’s first seven Premier League matches in charge, only missing September’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth through illness, but has seemingly lost his place to Lavia, upon the Belgian hotshot's return from injury, in the middle of the park.

But Maresca’s decision is backed up by the statistics, with Chelsea much worse off with the ex-Benfica man operating in the engine room. According to Sky Sports, the capital club’s win rate with Fernandez in the team is 32.3% - and 84.2% without.

Chelsea With and Without Fernandez Since his Debut With Statistics Without 65 Games played 19 21 Wins 16 19 Draws 1 25 Losses 1 32.3% Win rate 84.2%

Fernandez’s Troubled Start to the 2024/25 Season

Midfielder now cemented as dead rubber game player

First dropped for the away trip to Liverpool earlier this month, notching just 37 minutes off the bench, Fernandez must now be wondering why he is regarded to be a starter in Chelsea’s second-string side. The £180,000-per-week earner, confirmed as Chelsea’s vice-captain by Maresca behind skipper Reece James in the summer, played just 18 minutes of action in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in late October.

He did, however, start both of Chelsea’s fixtures against Newcastle and Panathinaikos in the League Cup and Europa Conference League – perhaps proving that Maresca has lost faith in the World Cup winner.

The ex-Foxes boss, however, has suggested that Fernandez’s spot in the senior set-up is far from over with him able to worm himself back into the forefront of his mind. With the added pressure of the mid-week European football, the 44-year-old suggested that Chelsea’s congested schedule leans itself to giving the likes of Fernandez an opportunity to prove themselves.

“For Enzo, it is very simple. He is not playing in this moment, but we have so many games and he is going to play for sure in the future. Now, he’s not playing. It doesn’t mean he’s not going to play in two days, and it doesn’t mean that Romeo and Moises are always going to play. In the moment that one of them drop, we can change it.”

Given that Maresca tends to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation – one that restricts them to using just two central midfielders and the likes of Palmer in the No10 position – it looks to be a long way back for the floundering Blues ace.

All statistics per Sky Sports - correct as of 02/11/24