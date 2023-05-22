A clip of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been going viral from their match against Manchester City.

The Argentine embodied every Blues fan on the day, with his frustration getting the better of him during the second half.

In truth, Enzo’s reaction could quite easily showcase how Chelsea fans have felt over the course of this entire Premier League season.

The World Cup winner was just one new recruit to come through the Stamford Bridge doors this campaign, yet the west London side have endured a disappointing campaign.

They currently reside 12th in the league and are on track for their worst finish in years.

Sunday’s match against City was the icing on the cake, with Frank Lampard’s side unable to beat the heavily rotated Premier League champions.

A first-half effort from Julian Alvarez was all the hosts needed to overcome their opponents.

Enzo’s anger boils over

And in one moment, Fernandez had to let out his frustration with his teammates.

He has been one of the few shining lights for Chelsea this season, having signed from Benfica for a British record fee.

In fact, the clip begins with Fernandez showcasing a bit of skill that made the Blues shell out so much money in the first place.

Picking up the ball in the middle of the pitch, he spins around one of the retreating midfielders and drives at the City defence.

It’s a lovely turn from the 22-year-old, who then looks up to pick a forward pass.

But nobody was in front of him in the middle of the pitch, as Chelsea’s most advanced player was Kai Havertz out on the wing.

A lack of a centre-forward has been one of Chelsea’s Achilles heels this year. After loaning out unsettled striker Romelu Lukaku, the Blues failed to bring in an adequate replacement, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clearly unfancied.

And with no option up front, Fernandez can only raise his arms in despair.

Having played with stars at the World Cup, including Man City striker Alvarez who would have burst beyond the defence to give him an option in this scenario, can you really fault Enzo for his reaction?

Video: Enzo frustrated with Chelsea teammates

Blues fans certainly don’t put any fault on their new recruit, all sympathizing with him to varying degrees.

Lampard wants big performances for final games

Just two matches remain for Chelsea this campaign, and fans and players alike will be desperate for it to end.

For interim boss Lampard, he just wants the team to pick up some momentum going into the new season.

“I want two performances as I cannot control the results,” he told the club’s media.

“At times this season genuinely the standards have dropped and we must find a reason for that. It is about how we train, move forward and how do we hold each other accountable and create personal responsibility.

“We need to show forward momentum in the last two games to get to where we want to be. We can never be happy losing at Chelsea, but that performance deserved a draw out of the game.”