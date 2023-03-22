Enzo Fernandez’s ascent from River Plate prodigy to World Cup winner was a rapid rise to football stardom – so rapid in fact that Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella had to look the £106 million signing up.

The Argentinian was one of the players who caught the eye of fans in Qatar, with his performances at the World Cup convincing Chelsea owner Todd Boehly that he was the man needed for Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea shelled out a British transfer record to bring Fernandez to the club, but barely six months before then, Benfica had paid just €10 million for the prospect.

Todd Boehly: “Get me that man”

During those six months before signing for Chelsea though, Fernandez announced his arrival in European football emphatically.

The early signs of a star were there while he was at Benfica, with the midfielder scoring once and assisting six times in 22 games.

But it was the World Cup where Fernandez really announced himself.

Introduced as a substitute during Argentina’s games against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the 22-year-old then went on to start every remaining game for La Albiceleste.

His contributions to a World Cup-winning team made everyone take notice of him, including Chelsea owner Boehly, who reportedly said “get me that man” after Fernandez was named Young Player of the Tournament and took home the trophy.

Cucurella had to look up his new Chelsea teammate

And Boehly was not the only one who was impressed with Fernandez in Qatar, with Cucurella also astounded by the midfielder’s performances.

And due to the rapid rise Fernandez had been on, Marc Cucurella said that he had to look up who exactly he was watching.

“I was watching Argentina in the World Cup, and I think I said 'I really like [number] 24, he's very good,” Cucurella told Cabine Desportiva, per The Metro.

“I didn't even know where he played - I had to go look it up on my mobile phone.”

Cucurella was probably not the only one who had to research Fernandez – but everyone likely knows who he is now.

Fernandez’s start to life at Chelsea

After breaking the bank to sign the player, Fernandez has gone on to start every Premier League and Champions League match since his arrival.

He has already shown Chelsea fans his ability, setting up a Joao Felix goal against West Ham and playing a sensational pass for Kai Havertz to score against Leicester City at the King Power.

He has been described as “spectacular” by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, and at just 22 he could be the bedrock for a Chelsea team for years to come.