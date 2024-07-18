Highlights Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez is facing a potential 12-match ban over the video which showed him singing a racist chant.

The midfielder was filmed using discriminatory language following Argentina's Copa America victory.

A legal expert believes that the player will only be fined by his club following an investigation, but that the FA's guidelines could lead to a lengthy suspension.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez could be set to receive a 12-match ban for filming himself singing along to a racist chant, according to a sports lawyer. The Argentine is being investigated by his club for the live video that he streamed hours after his country successfully retained their Copa America title.

The backlash the midfielder has received online has been fierce, with teammates Wesley Fofana and Axel Disasi unfollowing the Blues' most expensive signing on social media. Although the 23-year-old has publicly apologised for his actions and condemned discrimination of every kind, it is being suggested that a lengthy suspension could be one of the several punishments the former Benfica man could end up facing.

FA Could Look to Ban Fernandez

Sports Lawyer Udo Onwere expects Chelsea to fine the player

Speaking to iNews, former Fulham midfielder turned sports lawyer Udo Onwere has given his verdict on what he expects to happen to the Argentinian, stating:

"Even though what’s happened is absolutely disgusting, Chelsea will look down the financial route. They will put out a public statement to say they’ve spoken to the player and he’s extremely remorseful, he’s a young guy, they’ll make all the right noises, do something that optically looks good like having the captain with him. "It’s because of the stature of the player. If it was a young academy player who wasn’t worth anything monetary, they would do something a bit more stern.

"But because he cost £100m, it’s unlikely they’re going to look to ostracise him or remove him from the club. They’ll support him but condemn what he’s done, in the same way Liverpool acted with Luis Suarez years ago, because of the value of the player. In professional football you try and make sure that the action is condemned but you keep the player active."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Suarez was handed an eight-match ban for his alleged racist abuse towards Patrice Evra.

Should the FA choose to get involved in the matter, it then becomes more likely that Fernandez could be handed a ban, according to Onwere. As stated in the report, an offence of this nature could lead to a ban of 12 matches, with English football's governing body stating in August 2020 that suspensions of six to 12 games, "will be recommended to Regulatory Commissions for almost all acts of discrimination by individual participants."

France Lodge Complaint to FIFA

The racist chants related to the French national team

Football's governing body, FIFA, are also investigating the matter after being urged to do so by the French Football Federation. In a statement released in the aftermath of the social media video, the FFF revealed:

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory statements that have been made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentine team after its victory in Copa America and broadcast in a video on social networks. "In view of the seriousness of these shocking statements, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the President of the FFF has decided to directly question his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a complaint in court for insulting statements of a racial and discriminatory nature."

According to Onwere, if FIFA is to find reason to punish the culprits, it is likely that consequences will fall on the Argentinian FA, rather than the player himself.