Highlights Enzo Fernandez has struggled to live up to the high expectations placed on him since his arrival at Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher has arguably outperformed the Argentina international, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on the midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to offload one of his key midfielders in the January transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dropped from the starting XI against Sheffield United at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT what he thinks is the reasoning behind Mauricio Pochettino's decision.

The Argentina international arrived at Stamford Bridge for a fee of £106.8m, which was bound to put plenty of pressure on the young man's shoulders. Enzo enjoyed an impressive start to life in the first few months of his tenure, but he's not been able to do enough to guide Chelsea to competing for European places so far.

The Blues have a host of new players who are all looking to adapt to each other and of course, it's going to take time for them all to settle in and gel. Pochettino is tasked with finding the ideal midfield partnership, and Enzo was sacrificed against struggling Sheffield United on the weekend.

Enzo has 'gone off the boil' at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo have been Pochettino's preferred midfielders so far this campaign. The latter two arrived for hefty fees, with the former coming through the academy. Ironically, it's been Gallagher who has arguably stood out the most in the Premier League this term, with Caicedo and Enzo showing signs of inconsistency.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT back in November that Enzo has gone off the boil at Stamford Bridge and believes that it's a bit of a worry for the west London club. Enzo has been a regular for the Blues under Pochettino, but Gallagher is the midfielder gaining all the plaudits.

Conor Gallagher vs Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Premier League Stats - 23/24 Gallagher Enzo Appearances 16 15 (1) Goals 0 2 Assists 4 0 Average Rating 7.10 6.73 Key Passes Per Game 1.4 0.9 Tackles Per Game 2.8 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.5 0.6 All statistics via WhoScored

Enzo, who is earning £180k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, should potentially be doing more if Chelsea have paid over £100m to acquire his services. Although the World Cup winner might feel that he's doing enough individually, Pochettino's side are nowhere near where they want to be in terms of league position.

Speaking on his reasoning behind dropping Enzo to the bench at the weekend, Pochettino explained that the partnership of Caicedo and Gallagher was what he felt would be better suited to securing the three points in this game...

"You can only play 11. It’s a big competition and sometimes you need one characteristic, or one profile or another profile, and you need to choose the player. And of course today we saw that the combination between Caicedo and Gallagher, plus Cole Palmer like a number 10, was a possibility to be the best combination for today."

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that it was a surprise to see Enzo on the bench against Sheffield United, but it hasn't worked out for him so far this season. The journalist adds that playing with different teammates and players has had a negative impact on his performance in the current campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think it was a surprise to everyone because Enzo has been repeatedly described as the player that Chelsea intend to build their future around. He certainly looked like a player they could do that with last season. And for whatever reason, it hasn't really worked for him this time around. Whether he needed a rest to come out of the starting lineup, or whether he needed a little message sent that he's not performing is open to debate, but he's playing with a lot of new teammates around him, and it does seem to have affected his performances."

Chelsea could offload midfielder

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Chelsea will already be preparing as they look to reinforce their squad. Todd Boehly could be forced to offload some of his key players in order to fund the winter window. The Chelsea owner certainly isn't short of cash, but they must continue to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

As per MailOnline, the Blues are considering allowing Gallagher to depart in January, despite his impressive start to the season. The west London club need to balance the books, and an academy graduate could be the best way to generate significant profit for a player.