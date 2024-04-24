Highlights Enzo Fernandez has been criticised for his subpar performance vs Arsenal by Henry Winter; failing to live up to his hefty transfer fee.

Chelsea's humiliating 5-0 loss to Arsenal derailed their European qualification dreams.

Compared to opposite number Declan Rice, Fernandez's poor stats highlighted his struggles as Chelsea slipped further behind their rivals.

Another shocking Chelsea loss in their dismal season saw them capitulate 5-0 against rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening - and midfielder Enzo Fernandez has taken criticism for his outing for the Blues as they lost their 11th game of the campaign.

A win for the Blues would've taken them above Manchester United into seventh place and behind Newcastle in sixth only on goal difference, with Mauricio Pochettino's side aiming to do what many didn't think they could do just a few months ago and qualify for European football for the first time in two seasons, having recorded their second-lowest Premier League finish ever last season by coming 12th.

Their starting XI against the Gunners was laden with expensive players including Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk to name but a few; but having gone 2-0 down shortly after the restart, they crumbled away and handed their London rivals a huge win, losing their bragging rights, loosening their grip on a European place and strengthening Arsenal's title bid all in one foul display. And Fernandez, who joined the club last winter, bore puzzled looks over his outing - with Henry Winter labelling him as "struggling".

Winter: Enzo Fernandez is Struggling at Chelsea

The Argentine just can't seem to get into a groove at Stamford Bridge

Posting on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Winter was clear in his stance on Fernandez, asking where it all went wrong for the former Benfica man following his move last summer where hype was at an all-time high. He said:

What has happened to Enzo Fernandez? He’s a world champion, best young player in Qatar, now taken off in this embarrassing #CFC display. Great talent currently struggling. Still only 23.

It might not help Fernandez's case that Chelsea's attacking stars aren't playing at their best abilities, and with Cole Palmer failing to take part in the game at the Emirates due to illness, the Blues did look doomed from the get-go. But just one shot on target in 90 minutes wasn't good enough from the club and that gave Arsenal the platform to dominate.

How Enzo Fernandez Performed Against Arsenal

The Argentina was a shadow of himself in north London

Scoring just a 6.1 rating on Sofascore, Fernandez, who earns £180k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, completed just 47 of his 57 passes, didn’t attempt a cross, fired a decent half-chance wide of the post and, worst of all, won just two of his ten duels in the centre of the park - losing possession 12 times in the process.

No clearances, no interceptions and winning just two tackles capped off a miserable evening for the World Cup winner, before he was substituted for Trevor Chalobah with over 20 minutes to go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandez is the second-most expensive player in league history (£107million) - only behind Chelsea teammate Moises Caicedo, who cost £111million.

Fernandez joined with insane hype after a superb World Cup for Argentina alongside Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac All-star, offering tenacity, flair and energy in the centre of the park, which was enough for Chelsea to part with £107million for his services; but so far, he’s failed to deliver upon that transfer fee.

Compared to Declan Rice, who went for a similar sum in the summer, the two are worlds apart; the Englishman grabbed an assist, completed 33 of his 38 passes, winning seven of his 11 duels, and by making two interceptions and five tackles in the process, it’s clear to see where the game was won for Arsenal as they tore Chelsea apart in the second half.

It’s indicative of the league table. Arsenal now sit a staggering 30 points ahead of the Blues, winning almost double the games and on course to let the title race take its course into the final few games of the season - whilst Chelsea battle to secure a European spot in one of its lesser-prestigious tournaments, 19 points adrift of the Champions League.

Related Conor Gallagher Reacts to Chelsea Fan's Damning Banner After Arsenal Loss A young Chelsea fan held up a banner saying: "I don't want your shirt. I want you to fight for ours".

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt unless otherwise stated. Correct as of 24-04-24.