Highlights Chelsea surprises by dominating Aston Villa in the FA Cup, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

Enzo Fernandez steals the show with an incredible freekick goal, showcasing Chelsea's dominance.

Chelsea fans finally have something to celebrate after a tough period, and the goal from Fernandez is the highlight of the match.

Considering how much they've struggled in the Premier League recently, you'd be forgiven for expecting Chelsea to get demolished by the high-flying Aston Villa as the two met in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. That wasn't to be, though, and the Blues quickly took control of the game, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

It was Enzo Fernandez who scored the pick of the bunch, though. The Argentine scored an absolutely incredible freekick to put Mauricio Pochettino's side 3-0 up in the second half. It's been one of the most dominant performances from Chelsea all season, and the goal from the midfielder was the perfect way to cap off such an impressive showing.

The entire performance will have Chelsea fans very satisfied after a rough couple of months, but it's Fernandez' goal that everyone will be talking about coming out of the match and rightfully so, it was sublime. Just take a look at it below.

The goal seems to have essentially sealed Chelsea's spot in the next round of the FA Cup, and with a League Cup final on the horizon, there's still a strong chance that the Blues will make it to two domestic finals.

More to follow...