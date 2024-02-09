Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's win at Aston Villa eased the pressure on him, but long-term doubts about his future still remain.

Chelsea's upcoming matches against Man City and Liverpool will be crucial in determining Pochettino's fate.

Enzo Fernandez wants to stay at Chelsea following speculation about his future.

All of a sudden life feels a little easier for Mauricio Pochettino, but how long will it last?

Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa eases the pressure on their boss and proves Chelsea can record big wins at big moments.

The style of it - particularly across the first 45 minutes - was convincing too. So can this become the norm now at Stamford Bridge so that Pochettino can properly plot a future?

Chelsea matches against Man City and Liverpool key for Pochettino

Chelsea are not going to act hastily here but the problems that existed earlier in the week have not suddenly vanished.

The unity and togetherness at Villa Park was game-defining but it is something this side have missed, with team cohesiveness lacking most match days.

Chelsea’s board want Pochettino to succeed but the outcome of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool really is going to be a marker for telling whether Poch definitely makes it through this season and into 2024/25.

Chelsea managers and their win percentages Win record Mauricio Pochettino 47% Frank Lampard (2nd spell) 9% Graham Potter 39% Thomas Tuchel 60% Frank Lampard (1st spell) 52% Maurizio Sarri 62% Antonio Conte 65% Guus Hiddink 37% Jose Mourinho (2nd spell) 59% Statistics according to Wikipedia (correct as of 09-02-24)

There might not be a desire to part ways with the manager yet but it remains the case that his long-term future is questionable and a similar outcome to that recent 4-1 drubbing at Anfield is going to lead to a more immediate consideration over what to do.

Chelsea sources say there is relief at the FA Cup win but the stance remains there would be no decision made on Pochettino even if Chelsea had lost the game.

The true test of Chelsea’s resolve might come in the next few weeks.

A Premier League away fixture at Manchester City on February 17 followed by a Wembley date with Liverpool one week later are the sort of matches Chelsea used to use to show their status in English football.

Expectations are different now but Chelsea need to show they still have a big-club mentality or Pochettino probably will not be in charge next season.

Enzo Fernandez committed to Chelsea amid exit rumours

Chelsea’s performance at Villa was inspired by stories about Enzo Fernandez’s future.

A report that he is ready to quit the club has since been denied by his representatives but the speculation certainly rattled him and sparked a reaction on Wednesday night.

His goal celebration seemed clear, as he pointed at the ground it was a moment that screamed: I’m here.

There have been suggestions it means nothing, as he did a similar goal celebration just before quitting Benfica.

But checks with sources close to the player shrugged off the comparison and the message is that fans can be sure he is committed and does not intend to be pushing for a move at the end of this season.

Chelsea working out Conor Gallagher's value ahead of summer

Conor Gallagher’s contract situation is to be assessed again as the club attempt to work out what his value would be in the summer transfer window.

Gallagher scored with beautiful first-time finish in the victory over Villa and has been a regular in Pochettino’s starting line-up this season.

In the January window he was rated as a £50million transfer prospect if any club wanted to prise him away from West London.

But unless he signs a new deal that valuation will drop in the coming months.

Gallagher’s current contract expires in 2025 and he wants to commit himself to the club for longer.

And with his price-tag no longer at a premium, Chelsea have to consider whether it is better value to keep him than sell him.