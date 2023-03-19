Enzo Fernandez already looks worth every single penny of his record-breaking £106 million transfer fee.

The 2022 World Cup winner was signed by Chelsea from Benfica on January's deadline day and has taken little time in adjusting to English football.

While Chelsea as a whole have been far from their best since his arrival, Fernandez has thrived in the heart of the midfield.

The Argentine already has two Premier League assists in seven appearances, the first of them an absolute peach of a pass for Joao Felix in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Fernandez was unable to add to his creative tally on Saturday against Everton, but continued to impress viewers.

Sadly, the 22-year-old's teammates let him down once again, Kalidou Koulibaly gifting a late equaliser to Ellis Simms shortly after Kai Havertz had put Chelsea 2-1 up from the penalty spot.

Fernandez's standout moment vs Everton

But instead of focusing on the negatives from Chelsea's performance in their 2-2 draw with Everton, of which there are many, we're instead going to take a look at a piece of Fernandez magic.

Because why not, eh?

In the first half of proceedings at Stamford Bridge, Fernandez produced one of the filthiest nutmegs you'll see anywhere in European football this season.

It was a nutmeg worthy of his international colleague, Lionel Messi.

The bamboozled Everton winger had no option but to foul Fernandez, which rightly saw him cautioned by the referee.

Video: Fernandez's amazing nutmeg on McNeill

Stop that, Enzo!

He's renowned as an elite passer of a football and a man who can dictate the tempo of matches with ease, but it seems Fernandez is also able to morph into a tricky winger when required.

No wonder Todd Boehly was willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to west London!

Is Fernandez the key to beating Real Madrid?

All eyes will be on Fernandez when Chelsea lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals after the international break.

After his masterclass up against Jude Bellingham in the last-16 second leg, Blues fans will be optimistic their record signing can match the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga.

If Fernandez is able to do so - and is adequately supported by his teammates - Graham Potter will fancy his chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Who knows, the Blues may even shock the world and win the whole thing while struggling in the Premier League, just as they did in 2012.