Enzo Fittipaldi is relishing carrying a famous world champion's surname and the hopes of Brazil in F2 right now.

His grandfather, Emerson, won two world titles in F1 and is seen as one of the greatest racing drivers in Brazilian motorsport history, alongside the likes of fellow world champions Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet.

Indeed, Brazil's motorsport heritage needs no introduction but, right now, we don't have a driver from the nation on the grid.

Felipe Drugovich is perhaps the closest to being the next full-time Brazilian driver in F1, with him winning the F2 title last year and being part of the Aston Martin academy, whilst Fittipaldi's brother Pietro is also on the fringes having been on Haas' books for the past few seasons.

In Enzo, though, Brazil has another potential F1 driver they can cheer coming through, and GIVEMESPORT spoke to him exclusively recently to talk about the support he gets from his home nation, and what it's like to be part of a famous F1 family:

"Everyone in Brazil is a Formula One fan because Formula One in Brazil is huge," he explains.

"Brazil has a huge history in Formula One. There has been three different Brazilian world champions in Formula One: Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, and my grandfather. There's a great history of Formula One champions from Brazil and the support is very big, it's unbelievable.

"They are great fans. They can be critical at times when things are not going great, but at the end of the day, they're always supporting and to represent Brazil on track is an amazing feeling. It's amazing to be a Brazilian racing driver. Obviously, right now, there's currently no Brazilian driver in Formula One so the goal is to get there but the support is already great."

As mentioned, Enzo is the grandson of Emerson, a double F1 world champion and an iconic name in the history of motorsport.

Enzo is by far not the first driver to be coming through after a family member has done the same in years gone by, and it's something he says is an honour to be able to do, rather than feeling any hindrance from it:

"It's great to have someone in the family that has such a great history in Formula One. It's crazy to think sometimes my grandfather is a two-times Formula One World Champion and a two-times Indy 500 champion.

"Any tips he ever gives you always try and listen and take them. I get a lot of questions like 'God, do you get pressure from having the Fittipaldi name?' But I always say I'm here to carry my name, which is Enzo Fittipaldi, and carrying the Fittipaldi name is an honour for me, and to carry it on track is an honour. It's a name with a huge history in Formula One but at the end of the day, I'm here to make my name too.

"That's what I'm working towards, and to have a grandfather that won twice the F1 World Championship and Indy 500 is amazing."

Fittipaldi currently sits 10th in the F2 standings, having earned a podium in the Baku feature race last weekend, and in his second year in the championship he feels he is still learning all the time, though with that little bit of extra experience that is helping him along too:

"Having a year of experience in Formula Two obviously helps a lot but I would say I don't think I'm one of the most experienced drivers on the grid.

"I know it's my second year in Formula Two, but there are quite a few drivers in their second year as well. Even in your second year there is always something new that you're learning and you're always developing as a driver, you're always improving.

"But it's good to have one year of F2 experience under me, my rookie year last year was a great year, I learned a lot, had great results and I hope to do the same this year as well."

Fittipaldi is clearly loving every second of racing and chasing the dream to get into F1 at the moment, then, and he'll be eager to kick on up the F2 standings with three races at Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona coming up in quick succession in the next few weeks.