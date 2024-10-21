Liverpool fans have hit back at Enzo Maresca after the Chelsea manager suggested that Anfield's atmosphere influenced the referee’s decisions in their 2-1 defeat on Sunday. Maresca’s comments, which implied that the passionate home crowd swayed some key calls, triggered a backlash from Reds supporters, who were quick to point out that there were also decisions that went against the home side.

Liverpool held onto their one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a hard-earned victory. Despite facing heavy pressure from a revitalised Chelsea team, Mo Salah's penalty put Liverpool ahead. Although Nicolas Jackson levelled the score shortly after the break, Curtis Jones stepped up to turn provider into goalscorer, sealing the win and taking his side to a remarkable 10 victories in 11 games under Arne Slot's leadership.

Be that as it may, the post-match discussion was once again dominated by controversy. Despite Chelsea’s much-improved performances this season, they now find themselves seven points behind their weekend opponents. This gap prompted their manager to make some bold remarks about the officiating.

Enzo Maresca Faces Criticism From Reds Fans

The Italian claimed the referees made decisions based on crowd reaction

The 44-year-old clearly believes Liverpool supporters inside Anfield are getting within the minds of officials, as he revealed to Sky Sports after Sunday’s Premier League clash. Maresca said:

“The only thing I can say that sometimes in this stadium some decisions are for the noise of the crowd.”

See the full interview below (skip to around 2:30 for the above quote):

Referee John Brooks awarded the Blues 13 fouls to Liverpool’s 12, while the Chelsea boss can also have no complaints about the foul on Jones that led to the game-changing penalty early into proceedings. Elsewhere, he was harsh to the hosts on regular occasions, penalising Darwin Nunez in the dying stages for a fair shoulder barge – a decision which left Slot enraged on the sideline – while also changing his mind on awarding the Reds a second penalty.

On social media, Liverpool fans expressed their bewilderment over the comments. "Nobody likes a bad loser," one X (Twitter) user posted, while another added: "Is he having a laugh? What exactly went our way like? They got away with a pen, potential red card and some terrible decisions went their way." Meanwhile, a third commented: "His team got majority of the decisions. Cry louder, Enzo." Another wrote: "Sour grapes. We had countless decisions go against us and a penalty overturned." A fifth added: "He can’t be serious, they were getting everything."