A change in management often signals a fresh start. This is the case for players both old and new. But after just two competitive games in the 2024-25 season, Mykhailo Mudryk is bringing previous shortcomings back to the fore, as the Ukrainian international continues to show that he is unable to merit the £89 million Chelsea spent on him last year.

Mudryk has scored just seven goals in 49 Premier League appearances so far, and his performance in the Blues' 2-0 win against Servette in the Europa Conference League play-off rounds on Thursday evening did very little to pique the imagination of a fan-base that is becoming all too familiar with wasted talent.

But while Enzo Maresca's brutal leadership style, which has already seen his cut-throat attitude lead to Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell being exiled from the first-team squad, could spell danger for the 23-year-old, the Italian has insisted that he will try to help the former Shakhtar Donetsk star shine again.

Maresca's Honest Assessment on Mudryk

The new manager has criticised Mudryk's inconsistency

Asked whether Mudryk needs to be more consistent to justify his huge price-tag and be a success at Chelsea, Maresca said during post-match press duties: "I think this is Misha, this is Mudryk, in terms of not only tonight, but in terms of since he joined the club.

"I think he had some good moments and then some moments like flipping a coin. You don’t know if it’s one thing or the other thing."

"This is Misha. If he can become more consistent, he can take one step forward. We are going to try and help him change. He needs to try and understand that we are going to give him the ball in the last third. And when he’s there [it’s about] taking the right decision.

"For me, most of the mistakes from Misha is not about the quality or the technical mistake, it’s about the choice. Sometimes he has to play, and he tries to do something different, and we lose the ball. Sometimes he has to go one-v-one, it’s about decision-making."

Judging from reactions to Maresca's evaluation, there is a unanimous agreement on Mudryk's current state of play. One fan commented: "To be fair, this is absolutely spot on from Maresca on Mudryk. The way he articulates exactly where Mudryk is at with his game and development, while acknowledging it's a job for him and his coaching staff to solve. Class response."

A second response read: "Finally! So true! Stop going backwards. Knock the ball past the defender and run. He’s the fastest player in the league. Play to your strengths." Meanwhile, a third comment also praised the new manager by saying: "This actually just made me like Maresca that much more…he understands where Mudryk is at as a player."

Mudryk's Performance Against Servette

In an underwhelming display all around, Mudryk slumped lowest

Unfortunately for Mudryk, the optimistic words from his manager haven't been reciprocated across the board within the fanbase, with many calling for him to be the next player on the worn-down chopping block. Against Servette, there weren't many players who excited the Stamford Bridge crowd, but it appears as though Mudryk is once again the brunt of criticism.

After establishing himself as a talisman for Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring and assisting 14 goals in just 12 Ukrainian Premier League games in his final season in the 2022-23 campaign, Mudryk was expected to be a key attacking threat in England. However, on Thursday evening, he registered just three touches in the opposition box.

What's more concerning, Mudryk also failed to complete a single shot on goal or make a cross that met a blue target. Although he was also able to complete three out of three successful dribbles, the bad outweighs the good for the 23-year-old, who must now find ways to repay his new manager's renewed faith.