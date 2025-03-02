What’s the future for Chelsea ? The Champions League spot topic is always there, a key part of the discussion about the project, as Enzo Maresca insists it’s not something they agreed to guarantee for this season, the first one in charge as Chelsea manager. But internally at Chelsea they obviously hope for it, qualify for the Champions League next season as Maresca and the team are still pushing to make it happen. It will be difficult, but the mission is ongoing and Chelsea will do their very best.

Could This Impact Enzo Maresca's Future?

Chelsea trust the manager

Contrary to what happened one year ago with Mauricio Pochettino, this year the feeling at Chelsea is completely different. Owners, directors… and players too, are believed to trust the manager, see the potential for Chelsea’s future but also for Maresca to improve as a coach and become one of the very best in the industry. The start was excellent, then the first few months of 2025 made it complicated, but sources at Chelsea insist on this point: Maresca is untouchable, a key part of the project with the club very happy to continue with him, no matter what happens in the final months.

Enzo Maresca - Chelsea Stats Games 39 Wins 22 Draws 7 Losses 10 Points 73 Points Per Match 1.87

It can happen in football, to say that, and then do the opposite, but this is not the case. In fact, Chelsea have already started involving Maresca in their transfer plan for the summer window as many decisions will be made ahead of the Club World Cup due to start in June. It’s about new signings, young players to send on loan or keep at the club, players who have to leave the club in the summer, positions to cover and specific players to bring in. The conversation with the manager is crucial and Maresca has been involved in the initial planning for the summer.

Chelsea Eyeing Summer Striker Move

They wanted one in January

Chelsea didn’t sign any striker in January as they didn’t find the right profile available, so the decision was to continue with the current squad… and they will be still busy with that position in the summer, with Maresca part of the conversation to pick the best option possible at number 9 to add one more player there with Nicolas Jackson who signed a long term deal last summer.

Another crucial decision will be on midfielders… and also left winger, because Chelsea want to give Maresca one more player on the wing, especially after Joao Felix’s loan exit and Mykhaylo Mudryk being not available. Also in this case, part of the summer plans with the manager being involved.

Of course decisions will be up to the director and the owners, but Chelsea are preparing their plan for the summer and Maresca is considered the right man to proceed with this project. The recent results didn’t impact his stability at Chelsea, also because the majority of the players are understood to be very happy with Enzo, his approach, his methods… and his tactics. The face of the Blues’ plans next season will be once again Enzo Maresca.

