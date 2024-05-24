Highlights Chelsea seeking replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, and are set to interview Leicester manager Maresca.

Multiple candidates are under consideration while Manchester United and Brighton are also battling for a new coach.

Others on the shortlist include Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim, and Roberto De Zerbi.

Chelsea are searching to find a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club earlier this week, and according to the Evening Standard, the Blues are set to interview Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

In what undoubtedly came as a surprise to many in the footballing world, Chelsea and Pochettino parted ways this week, despite the Argentinian manager turning things around at Stamford Bridge. It was a bold decision from Todd Boehly and his team, and their attention will now turn to swiftly finding a suitable replacement.

A host of managers are already being linked with the vacant position, with Maresca, who achieved promotion to the Premier League with Leicester, eyed as a possible candidate.

Chelsea to Hold Face-to-Face Talks With Maresca

With Manchester United also potentially in the market for a new manager alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea may need to act fast to find the right coach to steer them in a positive direction. The trio of Premier League clubs are likely to be shopping in a similar market, so it will be interesting to see who moves first.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are now set to interview Leicester manager Maresca as they hunt for a Pochettino replacement. It's suggested that Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim, and Roberto De Zerbi are also on Chelsea's shortlist. Maresca, who has been described as 'incredible' by Leicester midfielder Harry Winks, might find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to manage a club the size of Chelsea.

Leicester City Championship statistics - 2023/24 season rankings Stats Output Squad rank Wins 31 1st Team rating 6.82 1st Goals scored 89 3rd Possession 66.1% 2nd xG 91.39 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

The appointment of Maresca might be considered a risk due to his lack of experience in management, but his exciting style of play that helped Leicester gain promotion will make him an attractive prospect to many sides. The former Manchester City coach previously worked under Pep Guardiola, so the experience he gained from that will stand him in good stead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca averaged 2.11 points per game for Leicester City last season.

Related Chelsea Now Considering 'High-Profile' Mystery Manager Chelsea are looking to appoint a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, and reports suggest there is a mystery high-profile name being considered.

Eddie Howe Another Option for Chelsea

He's one of Boehly's targets

According to a report from talkSPORT, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is another name on Chelsea's shortlist as a Pochettino replacement.