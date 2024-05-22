Highlights Chelsea eye Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to find a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday night, and Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Leicester City's Enzo Maresca is now the top candidate.

Maresca managed to guide Leicester to promotion this season, bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. His attractive style of play has likely caught the eye of multiple clubs, with the Foxes getting results alongside playing nice football.

The inexperienced manager hasn't spent long in the management game after leaving Manchester City where he learned from Pep Guardiola, but he's enjoyed an impressive short career so far.

The Blues want a young manager

According to Sky Sports reporter Di Marzio, Maresca has now emerged as a top candidate to replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are said to value the young manager for his 'tactical approach' and recent achievements. It's understood that he has a £8.5m release clause in his contract.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea are now looking to appoint a young manager to replace Pochettino, and Maresca would fit the bill at the age of 44. His lack of experience might be a slight concern to supporters, but there's no doubt he's shown plenty of promise in his first managerial role in England.

Leicester City Championship statistics - 2023/24 season rankings Stats Output Squad rank Wins 31 1st Team rating 6.82 1st Goals scored 89 3rd Possession 66.1% 2nd xG 91.39 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

Maresca spent the 2022/2023 season as Guardiola's assistant manager, so he will have certainly learnt a hefty amount during that time. Mikel Arteta has also worked alongside the Spanish manager at Manchester City previously, and he's done a sensational job in helping to turn Arsenal into Premier League title contenders.

The appointment of Maresca would be a risk for the west London outfit, but removing Pochettino from his position after an impressive end to the season was always going to be a huge decision which isn't guaranteed to work out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca averaged 2.11 points per game for Leicester City last season.

Chelsea Players 'Annoyed' by Pochettino Exit

There's been friction for a long time

Despite a disappointing start to the season, Pochettino managed to change things around at Stamford Bridge. The Blues managed to finish in sixth position in the Premier League after spending the majority of the campaign in the bottom half.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the players would have been surprised with the news and wouldn't have taken it well, with some of the squad 'pretty annoyed' that he has left the club. The respected reporter confirms that there has been friction between the Argentine manager and the club for most of the season.

