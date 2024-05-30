Highlights Enzo Maresca has been urged to deliver next year as Chelsea manager.

The Italian is set to sign a five-year deal with the Blues.

Dean Jones believes there is no chance he will see his contract through.

Enzo Maresca ‘has to deliver’ next term as Chelsea manager as the club ‘cannot miss out’ on the Champions League again, journalist Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT.

The 44-year-old is set to be appointed as the new Blues manager imminently following a successful season in charge of Leicester.

Maresca took the Foxes to the Championship title, securing promotion along the way. He now looks to sign a five-year deal with Chelsea, until 2029.

The Italian is set to become the fifth manager for the London side in less than two years as he prepares to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, whose tenure lasted just 12 months.

Chelsea part-owner Todd Boehly now approaches his third full season at the club, with a third manager he's hired.

‘No Chance’ Maresca Sees Out His Contract

The Italian is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal

A five-year deal may suggest Maresca is here to stay after a series of sackings in Boehly’s era at Stamford Bridge.

However, Jones suggests that such a scenario seems hard to envisage at the moment.

He said:

“He might be given a five-year contract but no Chelsea manager lasts five years, so there is pretty much no chance he does either. “What I think this contract does though is it sets out with intent to give the boss belief that he is going to be given time to get this right. “If Chelsea are talking about structures and philosophies, then obviously you need to give that time. But patience in football is not something we often see. “They’ve tried it before with Potter, and it just became too difficult to stick with him. So let’s see how they do this time around.”

Maresca’s only top-flight managerial experience happened in 2021 when the Italian was hired by Parma.

The 44-year-old won just four of his 14 matches in charge and was dismissed after five months at the club, complaining over having ‘too many new players’ and a ‘too international’ squad.

Enzo Maresca's managerial record at Leicester City - 2023/24 Championship season Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11

Chelsea ‘Cannot Miss Out’ on Champions League

The Blues are being forgotten among Europe's elite

Jones tells GIVEMESPORT that Maresca has to deliver results in his first season in charge as the club seeks a return to the Champions League.

He said:

“Chelsea cannot miss out on the Champions League again, they are becoming forgotten faces at the top table of European football, so he has to deliver next term.”

Chelsea, who last won the Champions League in 2021 under Tuchel, came sixth in the league last season and are set to play in the Europa Conference League next campaign.

The Blues now approach another crucial transfer window as they target new signings to reinforce the young squad that showed signs of promise under Pochettino last season.

