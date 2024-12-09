Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been praised for his post-match actions while his players were thanking the travelling fans for their undying support. The Italian jogged over to console an upset Nicolas Jackson, urging him to join the celebrations after their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues found themselves 2-0 down against Ange Postecoglou inside the opening 11 minutes after a duo of mistakes, both courtesy of Marc Cucurella, were pounced on by the men in white, who are now sitting 11th in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho was on target just shy of the 20-minute mark but continued to trail until Cole Palmer stepped up from the spot, sweeping his effort from 12 yards past Fraser Forster. Enzo Fernandez put the visitors in the lead for the first time in the 73rd minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have now won six of their eight games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions (D1 L1).

Palmer, widely recognised as one of the best penalty takers in world football, then grabbed his second of the affair by deftly chipping his second spot kick down the middle, topping off a courageous effort from Maresca’s men.

The emphatic nature of their victory on the road, as described above, meant that the feeling around the Stamford Bridge-based outfit remained high as they kept their spot ahead of third-placed Arsenal in the table (second on 31 points after 15 outings).

In the aftermath of their three points earned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fernandez’s name was being bellowed out by the travelling contingent while others were thanking the crowd for their support from minute one to 90.

A player who was not involved in the initial jubilation was Jackson as he was behind the pack, slowly trudging over to his fellow teammates amid the full-time cheers. Spotted by Maresca, the ex-Leicester City manager ran over to comfort the visibly upset centre forward.

Once Maresca made it over to his striker, the two then exchanged a high-five and some words as the former consoled the ex-Villarreal talisman, who signed a new contract until 2033 at the start of September.

The Senegal international, who has managed to plunder 25 strikes and nine assists in 59 games for his current employers, also cut a tearful figure as he was replaced by Christopher Nkunku on the 76th-minute mark.

With Maresca looking to freshen up his attack, Jackson – who failed to score or provide anything of note at the top of the Chelsea tree during his cameo – was taken off, which led to his disappointment and lack of desire to celebrate the win.