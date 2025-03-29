Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca cancelled a scheduled day off for senior players this week after losing 3-0 to the club’s Under-21s side in training – and details of their training session to forget and why the 45-year-old was furious have now emerged.

Over the international break, all 20 Premier League managers are tasked with keeping the legs, of those who have not been called up to represent their nation over the hiatus, ticking over ahead of their return to English top flight action at the beginning of April.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 43-match stewardship of Chelsea, Maresca has accrued a points per match rate of 1.91.

Initially, Thursday was planned to be a day off for the Stamford Bridge senior camp as their next fixture is not scheduled until the following Thursday – but that all changed after they were easily beaten by the club’s Under-21s set-up in a training game.

Details of Chelsea's Training Match Emerge

Maresca implores his players to not drop in concentration