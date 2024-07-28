Highlights Enzo Maresca's comments after Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Celtic have concerned some Blues fans.

Fans are skeptical of Maresca's optimism and fear a tough season ahead with his limited track record as a coach in England.

Maresca's year of experience managing in England, coupled with previous unsuccessful spells, leaves many Chelsea fans wary of his ability.

Enzo Maresca has caused a stir with his post-match interview following Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Celtic on Saturday night. The two sides met in a friendly as they prepared for the 2024-25 campaign which gets underway in August - and while fans of the English club went into the match expecting a comprehensive victory, it proved to be quite the opposite.

Goals from Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi saw the Scottish club storm out to a commanding two-goal lead in the first half, before they added a couple more from Luis Palma and Mikey Johnston after the restart. A 89th-minute penalty from Christopher Nkunku was nothing more than a consolation, as Celtic ran riot over their opponents and while it's important to never put too much stock into a pre-season performance, Maresca's comments after the game have left a portion of Chelsea fans frustrated and #MarescaOut even began trending on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: ​​​​​​Chelsea have had 34 shots in their first two pre-season friendlies, but have scored just three goals.

Maresca Makes Bold Chelsea Claim

Insists his side were '10 times' better than against Wrexham

Speaking shortly after the game in an interview that was uploaded to Chelsea's official YouTube channel, Maresca shared his thoughts on how things played out and was generally satisfied with what he'd seen from his players. He highlighted the chances they were creating, and how promising they looked on the ball, before revealing he thought they'd improved since their first pre-season match against Wrexham. He also credited the condition that the Celtic players were in and claimed they were in much better shape than his own squad.

"I think it was quite clear the difference between us and them in terms of physical condition. You can see that they have a team that in one week will start their official season, while for us, it was just our second game after Wrexham and, for me, it was quite clear the difference in physical condition."

Some fans weren't happy with how optimistic the manager was overall, though. In the comments of the YouTube video, some aired their frustrations with what they'd seen from their new coach. One fan wrote: "WHY IS HE SMILING!", while another posted: "Did bro watch the same game I did?"

Some fans aren't convinced with their club's chances heading into the new campaign, with one writing: "This guy is in dreamland. When the season starts we will be torn apart." Another said: "Trust me we're heading for the worst season." One fan even revealed that they'd heard it all before from previous Chelsea managers, commenting: "It’s difficult but this interview sounds very similar to every Chelsea manager for the last 4 years, played well, created chances, fail to take them and get beat, resoundingly!"

The Italian tactician also went on to claim that he thought his side looked "10 times" better than they did against Wrexham, who they drew against 2-2 in their first pre-season match. That game featured a wild confrontation between Levi Colwill and James McClean and one fan wasn't convinced by Maresca's comments, saying: "Did I hear this guy right? 10 times better than the last game?".

It's a tough situation for the Blues, and considering Maresca's limited track record, he's still got plenty of work to do to prove himself with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Maresca Has Only Managed for One Year in England

He coached Leicester City in the Championship last season

After parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, a manager with plenty of experience in the Premier League, Chelsea decided to take a gamble and hired Maresca, despite the fact that he'd never coached in the English top flight. In fact, he has just one year of experience managing in England, having guided Leicester City to promotion from the Championship last time out.

Before that, he worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and his last senior management role was back in 2021 during an ill-fated tenure at Parma. Whether he is the man to turn things around at Chelsea after a disappointing couple of years remains to be seen, but some fans are already struggling to buy into his project.