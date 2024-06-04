Highlights New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca 'would like' Michael Olise's signing.

The French winger is appreciated at Chelsea, but the Blues are well-stocked in his position.

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to become Maresca's first signing in charge of the team.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca ‘would like’ to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise this summer, but the Blues are ‘well-stocked’ in that position, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

The French winger could cost around £65million this transfer window and Chelsea ‘have to work out’ whether it is worth investing such a fee on a wide attacking player, Jacobs suggests.

Olise, who was labelled a 'special' talent by Patrick Vieira, has been rumoured to leave Palace this summer, with many Premier League clubs interested, including Manchester United, who see the 22-year-old as a ‘priority transfer’ this summer.

Recently, the Eagles manager, Oliver Glasner, admitted he is not sure if the Frenchman will stay at Selhurst Park for one more season after his brilliant displays last campaign.

Despite an injury-hit season, Olise found his form whenever he played, scoring 10 and assisting six goals in just 19 matches.

The winger is reportedly ‘very keen’ to join Manchester United this summer and Chelsea might have to act quickly if they want to jump ahead in the race to sign Olise.

Olise ‘Appreciated’ at Chelsea

But the Blues are ‘well-stocked’ in his position

Chelsea sporting directors and newly-appointed manager Enzo Maresca ‘appreciate’ Olise but are still yet to work out whether to pursue his transfer this summer, Jacobs tells GMS:

“With Chelsea, we have to wait and see because they're very well stocked in that position, but Olise is certainly the kind of profile that Maresca would like and we know that Chelsea sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, both also appreciate the player too. “And again, similarly, Chelsea have to work out whether it's worth investing £60-65 million in that position.”

The Blues already have wingers Raheem Sterling, Mykhalo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke on board – Olise’s arrival would ignite competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

After finishing the season sixth, Chelsea decided to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Maresca, who is expected to make even more signings after the Blues spent £1billion on new players in the last two years.

Chelsea Win Race for Tosin Adarabioyo

Despite Newcastle interest

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is set to become Enzo Maresca’s first signing in charge of Chelsea this summer.

The five-time Premier League champions are about to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal after beating the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United in the race for his signature.

Adarabioyo is set to replace Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge after the Brazilian centre-back announced his departure last month.

Maresca coached Adarabioyo before at Manchester City, as the Englishman is set to join the likes of Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, who also worked with the Italian manager in the youth ranks.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.