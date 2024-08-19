Enzo Maresca was seen giving a disappointed reaction towards Chelsea fans during the Blues' opening day defeat against Manchester City. The west London club were beaten 2-0 by the reigning champions as their new boss got off to a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland bundled past Marc Cucurella before deftly chipping the ball over Robert Sanchez to open his goalscoring account for the campaign. Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic then came back to haunt his former side by surging past £200m+ duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo and firing a long-range effort past Sanchez.

There can always be a period of adaptation to a new style of play, and Maresca's ideas differ to Mauricio Pochettino's from the previous regime. Nonetheless, supporters inside Stamford Bridge may take a bit of getting used to the emphasis the new manager puts on his players to play the ball out from the back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have lost their first Premier League match of the season for a third time in the last eight seasons, which is as many times as they did in their first 25 seasons in the competition.

Enzo Maresca's Reaction to Fans

The Blues' new manager made his feelings clear

During Sky Sports' coverage of the clash, it was pointed out that there was uneasiness in the home crowd as Chelsea centre-backs took their time in possession. Levi Colwill was the man on the ball at the time, looking for the best passing option, as grumblings could be heard inside Stamford Bridge.

Having instructed his players to play in this certain way, Maresca took issue with the atmosphere inside his new home. The Italian could be seen turning to the supporters behind him and gesturing his unhappiness at the lack of support for how his side were trying to play. View the moment below:

Managers are often keen to make sure the fans are on the same page as the team, but on first viewing, it appears there's a slight disconnect between the two parties. It's unlikely the discomfort of those watching the team will discourage Pep Guardiola's former assistant from employing the tactics he used at Leicester City.

Gary Neville Addresses Fans' Discomfort

He's called on Maresca to 'educate' the supporters

Maresca wasn't the only one to take issue with the uneasy noises inside the ground. Gary Neville mentioned the fact that Chelsea supporters would need to get used to the brand of football on commentary. The retired defender then stated on The Gary Neville Podcast: "I think after today Maresca will go to the real fluid football. In that first half, there were, I wouldn't say boos from Chelsea fans, but sighs, and that probably needs to go."

Neville noted that he thinks it would be best for the manager and those in charge to 'educate' the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Sky Sports pundit stated: