Enzo Maresca has given his frank thoughts on the video where David Coote insulted Jurgen Klopp. The footage, which was shared on social media as club football paused for the international break, featured the referee using derogatory language towards the former Liverpool manager.

Following the incident, the PGMOL suspended Coote pending an investigation, with the incident being treated as genuine and with Coote not in line to make a return to officiating in the Premier League. UEFA have also launched their own investigation into the official, after a second video published by the Sun appeared to show him snorting a white powder while at Euro 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Coote has referee'd 492 games during his career, giving out 1756 yellow cards and 71 red cards (double yellows and straight red cards combined).

Chelsea boss is the first manager to speak out on the issue

At his latest press conference before Chelsea's match against Leicester City, Blues manager Maresca was asked specifically about the comments Coote made in the first video. The Italian said the fact that it was a referee who said the insults did not matter, and that the comments should not have been made by anyone.

"I have seen it," Maresca said, via the Daily Mail. "These kind of things, not any reaction - whether it is a player, a manager, a referee, a normal human being not involved in football - the reaction is not the best one because there are things that are not correct to say.

"It doesn't matter that he is a referee. If I, as a manager, say the same it is wrong. If you, as a journalist, say the same it is something wrong.

"So no matter that he is a referee. Any human being that says these kind of things it is not good."

Amid the ongoing investigations into Coote's behaviour, the PGMOL have issued a statement, saying that the welfare of the official remains important to the refereeing body: "We are following an internal process and taking the allegations into David Coote’s conduct very seriously as part of our ongoing full and thorough investigation.

"Whilst David remains suspended, his welfare continues to be important to us and he is aware of the support network available to him."