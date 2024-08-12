Highlights Chelsea are in the market for a Premier League proven goalscorer and Alexander Isak could be the answer.

Reports suggest a swap deal plus cash for Nicolas Jackson.

Isak pace, power and finishing ability would all help Chelsea upgrade on their current attacking line-up.

It is no secret that heading into the next Premier League season, Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker after Nicolas Jackson struggled to make the position his own last campaign, and Romelu Lukaku's relationship with the club has deteriorated beyond the point of return.

However, rumours have emerged this transfer window of a potential swap deal between Newcastle United and Chelsea, with the Blues reportedly offering Jackson and cash in return for Swedish forward Alexander Isak. Due to reports suggesting the North East outfit value Isak at more than £115 million, a deal would be difficult to strike between the two clubs.

Notwithstanding that, if Chelsea were to pull off a deal, it would transcend Enzo Maresca's side from being likely to languish outside of the top four spots to instantly being considered strong contenders to qualify for Champions League football in the following campaign. Here's a look at why Isak might change Chelsea's form in front of goal.

Finishing

Jackson struggled in front of goal in his maiden campaign

Perhaps the most heavily criticised aspect of Jackson's game last season was his inability to be consistent in front of goal, underperforming his expected goals (xG) by 4.6 in the Premier League. By comparison, Isak's record for Newcastle in the previous campaign displays his ice-cold nature, overperforming his xG by 0.7 goals and finishing the season as the third top scorer in the division, behind Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer.

Isak also has a much better shot conversion rate than Jackson in the English top-flight last season, converting an impressive 26.9% of his shots into goals, while Jackson held a relatively strong record of 17.5% of his shots resulting in a goal. However, both did miss their fair share of chances in the 23/24 season, as Jackson missed 24 big chances and Isak missed 21.

Due to Jackson having played 544 more minutes than Isak last season, comparing the forwards' goals per minute played provides a more accurate understanding of their goalscoring prowess. When set side by side, the Newcastle man has a starkly better record than his adversary, scoring a goal every 108 minutes, while Jackson would score a goal every 201 minutes played.

Another noticeable difference between the two is not only that the Swede has a better goalscoring and finishing record, but also the selection and variety of techniques that he uses when tasked with beating the goalkeeper, reminiscent of legendary forward Thierry Henry in the way he bends the ball into the far corner by opening up his body.

Peter Crouch thought so too following Newcastle's thrashing of Spurs in which the Swede demonstrated his Henry-like finishing. He said: “How many times did you see Thierry go through on goal and panic? It’s the same with Isak, if he goes through on a one-on-one you’re just always confident he’ll score.

“He’s someone I just love watching, so calm when he gets in those positions, obviously he cut Van de Ven up a few times today and he seems to just do the right decisions all the time, when he goes through one-on-one he’s so calm and just knows he’s going to score."

Nicolas Jackson vs Alexander Isak in the Premier League 2023-24 Statistic Jackson Isak Appearances 35 30 Goals 14 21 Expected Goals -4.6 +0.7 Goal Scored Every 201 minutes 108 minutes

Dribbling

A clear difference between the two

The area of Isak's game where he is most evocative of the great Frenchman, though, is in the style in which he plays the game, not as a conventional centre-forward but as a more dynamic and explosive player who can create as well as score chances. With a tall frame and a lanky build, at first glance, you would not expect him to have a graceful first touch and move on the ball so elegantly, but Isak is misleading in appearance, and if is given the opportunity to run at the heart of defence, alarm bells should be blaring. It must be stated though that Jackson is not a bad dribbler in his own right but lacks the authority and close control when running with the ball at his feet in comparison.

A specific moment that exhibits the ability of Isak, is a breathtaking assist that he recorded against Everton, where he received the ball on the halfway line, drove down the line, then preceded to dance around four of the opposition players before dinking the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, leaving the ball rolling across goalline for Jacob Murphy to effortlessly tap in.

What Would Isak Bring to Chelsea

The forward has been a star at St James' Park

Showing signs of being a top player in his youth, since joining Newcastle, Isak has matured more as a player and has become a reliable Premier League goalscorer, scoring 10 in his opening half-season after joining in January and 21 in his first full campaign. Chelsea are currently a club stacked with wingers, especially after recently announcing the signing of Pedro Neto. The Blues issues largely rest on a striker who can guarantee a minimum of 15 goals every season, and for that reason, Isak would be a perfect solution to this issue.

His ability to linkup with teammates and flexibility of attacking movements means that he would be a great fit, as the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer are also likely to want to make runs into the penalty area. Overall, Isak would be a great fit not only for Chelsea but practically any club in Europe right now, and if a swap deal was struck between the two clubs', the Swedish striker would certainly be an upgrade on Jackson.

Alexander Isak's Career Statistics Appearances 271 Goals 112 Assists 24 Honours 2

All Statistics gathered from FotMob and FBREF.