Enzo Maresca has revealed that Cole Palmer needed ice on his leg after picking up a late injury during Sunday evening's clash with Manchester United. Palmer went down following a high, studs-up challenge from Lisandro Martinez in the final moments. Despite a VAR review, the defender avoided a red card, with Gary Neville suggesting that the Red Devils were fortunate to escape punishment for a tackle the Premier League later described as reckless but 'not serious foul play' on social media.

Although the incident occurred in stoppage time and didn’t affect the outcome, as the Blues fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy's side in the Premier League - with Moises Caicedo’s stunning long-range volley leveling the score just four minutes after Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in the 70th minute - it left Palmer down on the pitch in visible discomfort, and new footage has emerged of him limping in the aftermath.

Enzo Maresca Has His Say on the Matter

He believes Martinez should have been sent off

"I don't think he has the intention of going for the ball. For me, it is clear," Maresca told reporters after the game. "It was not the intention to go for the ball. He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red." Palmer was notably hurt after the challenge and his manager confirmed the England international returned to the dressing room with an ice pack. He added:

"He was in the changing room with ice. We are waiting now. Hopefully it is nothing."

Fortunately for Chelsea, Palmer will have an entire week to recover and prepare for their Premier League match against Arsenal next Sunday. This extended recovery time is due to his exclusion from Chelsea's Conference League League phase squad, meaning he will miss Thursday's fixture against FC Noah, with Maresca likely to call on his 'midweek' team again after naming 11 changes against United.

This break comes at a crucial time, as despite Chelsea’s improvement under Maresca's leadership, Palmer remains their most impactful player. In this Premier League season, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists for his teammates in just 10 appearances.