Highlights Chelsea's new manager, Enzo Maresca, is targeting a deal to sign midfielder James McAtee.

Maresca previously coached McAtee at Man City and could reunite with him at Stamford Bridge.

He could follow the same path as Cole Palmer from Manchester to West London.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is keen to make 21-year-old midfielder James McAtee one of his first signings in charge, The Sun on Sunday revealed.

McAtee, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City, impressed in his spell with the Blades despite the club falling back to the Championship. The creative midfielder is now being linked with a return to the Premier League for the next campaign, despite interest from Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, where Maresca previously managed.

The Italian reportedly wanted to bring McAtee to the King Power Stadium before his Chelsea move and now has reignited interest in the 21-year-old while in charge of the Blues.

The Englishman, whom pundit Micah Richards called ‘outstanding’ last season, could join Maresca’s revolution at Stamford Bridge this summer. McAtee, who has made seven senior appearances for Man City so far in his career, is set to finally leave the club on a permanent deal after joining their youth ranks in 2013.

Should he end up at Stamford Bridge, he will be following the same path as Cole Palmer. The young Englishman left City last summer for Chelsea to great success – becoming one of the league's best players last season – so the Blues may have that in mind as they consider this deal.

Chelsea Eyeing a Move for McAtee

£20m could be the fee

According to The Sun on Sunday (via Leeds United News), McAtee could be available for £20m in the summer transfer window as Maresca was planning to launch a similar bid to secure his signature for Leicester.

The Italian manager, who is set to take over from Mauricio Pochettino in charge of Chelsea, worked with McAtee at Man City when he was coaching their Elite Development Squad in 2020.

The player-manager duo won a Premier League 2 title together, alongside the likes of Palmer and Romeo Lavia in the squad.

The quartet could rejoin their forces at Stamford Bridge next season after Palmer and Lavia secured their big-money moves last year.

The Blues are likely to face competition for McAtee this summer as the midfielder is also being linked with a loan move to Girona, who are set to play Champions League football for the first time next season.

James McAtee Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 31 3 3 FA Cup 2 2 1

Related 6 Chelsea Players who Will Thrive Under Enzo Maresca Having spent time with him at Manchester City, Cole Palmer is just one of the handful of current Chelsea players who could improve under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea’s Five-Man Striker Shortlist Revealed

Victor Osimhen among the targets

Chelsea are also in the market for a starting centre-forward and have established a five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are keeping tabs on the likes of Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, and Artem Dovbyk.

Osimhen, who was also a target for ex-Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, could finally be departing Napoli this summer after their underwhelming 10th-place finish in Serie A last season. He is reportedly ‘the most ambitious’ target for the Blues as they are not willing to break the bank again for a new signing this summer.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has splashed out over £1billion on new signings in his first two years in charge and is now looking to balance spending to comply with Financial Fair Play rules this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.