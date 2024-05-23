Highlights Chelsea are considering Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna as potential managers.

Maresca's release clause is about ₤8million, roughly double McKenna's at ₤3-4million.

Roberto De Zerbi is also in the mix for the Chelsea job after leaving Brighton.

Chelsea are looking at appointing Leicester manager Enzo Maresca or Ipswich's Kieran McKenna, with Maresca’s release clause ‘roughly double’ that of McKenna's, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both managers have been linked with Chelsea recently, after the Blues parted ways with their fourth manager in less than two years, Mauricio Pochettino.

The London side is now actively looking for a ‘dynamic’ manager to replace the Argentinian, and both Maresca and McKenna are understood to be on the list.

Both managers have enjoyed successful spells in the Championship this season and secured promotion to the Premier League.

McKenna, 38, is contracted to Ipswich until 2027 but is likely to seek out a move to a bigger club this summer, with Manchester United and Brighton also interested.

Maresca, 44, led Leicester to the Championship title this season, and the Foxes are already preparing for his departure, as Porto also show interest.

Maresca and McKenna Two Leading Contenders for Chelsea

The duo both had successful seasons in the Championship

Both Maresca and McKenna have release clauses in their current contracts, which could make the negotiation process easier for Chelsea.

When asked about the London club's manager targets, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Two of them that are up there at the moment and being actively considered are Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca. "McKenna and Maresca both have release clauses. McKenna's release clause is understood to be somewhere in the region of £3-4million. And Maresca’s is understood to be roughly double that, around the £8million mark. "So if Chelsea decide that that is value for either name, then, should they agree terms with a manager, they won't have any problems negotiating compensation because you either just pay up because you want the manager urgently or use that as a yardstick to start talks.”

Both managers have worked for top English sides in their short careers already. McKenna was an assistant manager to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his five-year spell with the Red Devils.

Maresca, as a manager, won the Premier League 2 title with Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad in 2021 and was hired by Parma in Serie A.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester record (2023/24 Championship) Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11

The Italian, who joined Leicester just 12 months ago, is now set for another career move despite signing a three-year deal with the Foxes last June, where he has been called "exceptional" by midfielder Harry Winks.

De Zerbi Linked With Chelsea Role

The Italian is available for nothing after leaving Brighton

Maresca’s compatriot, Roberto De Zerbi, is also among the managerial candidates for Chelsea. The 44-year-old has left Brighton after the season and has been linked with numerous clubs since, including Manchester United, AC Milan, and Bayern.

The London side is also interested in the Italian, who said he ‘hopes to work’ in the Premier League again in the future after spending almost two seasons in charge of the Seagulls.

De Zerbi, who took charge in September 2022, led Brighton to sixth last season in the league, securing the club’s best finish in history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-05-24.