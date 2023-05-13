Manchester United trio Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, and Alex Telles are 'passengers' who could be offloaded in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

If Erik ten Hag wants to take his side to the next level, then he may have to offload some of the deadwood.

Manchester United news - Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, and Brandon Williams

Bailly and Telles haven't featured for United this season after being sent out on loan to Olympique Marseille and Sevilla respectively.

Williams stayed at Old Trafford for the campaign, but has only played five minutes in total in all competitions, according to FBref.

Considering their lack of game time at United, it could be time for all three players to move on and seek a fresh challenge.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that United plans to offload all three players during the summer transfer window, but this time on permanent deals.

After United signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Raphael Varane in the last few years, Bailly, Telles, and Williams are now deemed surplus to requirements.

With the prospect of playing Champions League football once again next season looking likely, then removing some of the deadwood from the squad to make room for more quality will be necessary.

What has Jones said about United?

Jones has suggested that United will start 'trimming the fat' in the summer transfer window.

When asked whether Bailly, Williams, and Telles could be sold, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, exactly that. If United are going to start trimming the fat of the squad, then they have to become ruthless and make big decisions on players that are just not going to cut it. I think those three probably come under that bracket.

"They're good players, obviously, but ten Hag can't have passengers in the squad now. He has to have a full set of players that are actually going to make an impact whenever they're called upon."

Where could Bailly, Telles, and Williams end up?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Marseille will not trigger the option to sign Bailly on a permanent deal, so it could be difficult for them to find a destination for the defender.

Elsewhere, reports have suggested that Championship side Middlesbrough, managed by former United midfielder Michael Carrick, are interested in signing Williams in the summer.

According to Torcedores, Brazilian side Flamengo have already initiated contact with Telles over a potential summer move.