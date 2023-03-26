Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are now 'surplus to requirements' at Old Trafford, Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.The United pair were once important squad players, but they now stand little chance of playing regularly at the club.

Manchester United transfer news - Eric Bailly and Phil Jones

Jones was a highly-rated youngster when he signed for United for a fee of £17m, as per BBC.The report claims that at 19 years old, before joining the Red Devils, Jones rejected offers from Arsenal and Liverpool.Bailly was signed from Spanish club Villarreal for a fee of £30m back in 2016. Jose Mourinho was the United manager at the time, and he certainly had high hopes for Bailly. He said: "Eric has the potential to become one of the best around."It's safe to say, despite both playing their part at times throughout their United tenures, neither player has really lived up to their potential.It now appears that both players will be allowed to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Taylor.

What has Taylor said about Bailly and Jones?

Taylor has suggested that both Bailly and Jones are now surplus to requirements and are likely to leave the club at the end of the season.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Jones and Bailly are surplus to requirements now and they will move on. It's about the squad. We've seen so many times this season there's been little injuries. Even recently with Raphael Varane getting an unexpected blow before Fulham."It does mean that these sides do need more than two standout options. We've seen it with Liverpool as well, time and time again. So many injuries and all of a sudden Joe Gomez, who is fourth-choice, has a run of games. It's so important to have four solid centre-backs."

Should United allow the centre-back duo to leave?

Bailly was sent out on loan earlier in the season, but he's struggled to make an impact at Olympique de Marseille. The Ivorian defender has only started four league games since joining the club, according to FBref.If Bailly isn't performing at Marseille, then there's little chance he can break into the United side in the near future.In the last four seasons, Jones has played just six Premier League games. It's safe to say, his time has also come to an end at Old Trafford, and with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, it might take a miracle for him to secure a new deal.