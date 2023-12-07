Highlights The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Eberflus at the end of the season due to their poor record under his leadership.

The Bears have the potential to attract strong candidates for their head coaching job, as they have valuable draft picks and a talented young quarterback in Justin Fields.

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders and former coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, will likely be highly coveted by the Bears' front office.

The Chicago Bears are enduring another rough season and are in last place in the NFC North with a record of 4-8. Coach Matt Eberflus, hired by the team in January 2022, currently has a record of 7-22 with the team. As a result, he could be fired at the end of the season.

The Bears head coaching job will likely draw strong candidates. The team made a shrewd trade last season that netted them the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick. If the season was to end today, the team would have the first and fifth overall selections in the 2024 Draft.

The Bears also have a young and talented quarterback in Justin Fields. So far, Eberflus and his predecessor Matt Nagy have failed to get the most out of him. A new coach could be excited about the talent of the young quarterback, or the opportunity to start fresh with a top pick in the draft.

According to reports, that new coach could very well be Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has had a lot of success running offenses built around young, up-and-coming QBs in the past.

It is time for Eric Bieniemy to get a head coaching job

Eric Bienemy has had 3 seasons with a top-ranked offense in the NFL

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

For several years, Eric Bieniemy has been interviewed for head coaching positions around the league. He has yet to be hired, however, and every year he is viewed as the best candidate not to secure a head coaching gig during that cycle. Something's got to give.

Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator of a dominant Kansas City Chiefs team from 2018 through 2022. During his tenure, quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award twice and the team won two Super Bowls.

Bieniemy as OC Chiefs' Total Offense Rank 2018 1st 2019 6th 2020 1st 2021 3rd 2022 1st

Still, there was many thought that Bieniemy wasn't getting the credit he deserved. Andy Reid was seen as the mastermind of the Chiefs offensive system and some wondered if the offensive coordinator was just riding the coattails of Reid and a superstar QB.

Despite his incredible success in Kansas City, Bieniemy made a lateral move this offseason, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Without Reid and Mahomes, he has continued to do good work and is now garnering the attention of the Chicago Bears, who could look to hire him.

Bieniemy has done a great job with young quarterbacks

The coach is best known for his work with Patrick Mahomes and Sam Howell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes became a full-time starter in 2018, the same season Bieniemy was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. That season, the quarterback became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. The pair went on to an incredibly successful five-year run.

When asked about Bieniemy's coaching style, Mahomes responded with a glowing review:

There’s a reason why he’s coaching you the way he’s coaching you: he loves you. He loves every guy that he coaches. You can see that [from] all the guys that have come out and said stuff about him: Jamaal Charles, Adrian Peterson, Tyreek [Hill]—they understand that he loves you, and he’s going to try to get the best out of you every single day.

Bieniemy had a tougher challenge with Sam Howell. The Washington quarterback was taken with the 144th pick of the 2022 draft. He only started one game with the Commanders last year, but had shown enough that the team wanted to make him the starter in 2023.

Howell has thrived with Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator, currently sitting second in the league in passing (3,466) while throwing more passes (509) for more completions (339) than anyone else. The Commanders quarterback is also leading the league in interceptions (14), but that is partially because he throws the ball so often. Howell has also been productive on the ground, rushing for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Bieniemy could unlock Justin Fields' potential

Justin Fields has talent but needs better coaching

Justin Fields, the current quarterback of the Chicago Bears, boasts the kinds of tools other quarterbacks could only dream of. The QB not only features an impressive arm, but he is also fast and strong as a runner. The 6'3", 230-pound signal-caller blazed a 4.46 forty-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Over his career, Fields has completed 61% of his passes with 36 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. In 2022, he became just the third NFL quarterback to top 1,000 yards rushing. But the young rookie needs help both from his coaching staff and his supporting cast.

Bieniemy has shown that he can devise a system that would maximize Fields' potential by creating more easy completions. He has taken Howell, who was as raw and talented as they come, and turned him into a prolific, if slightly mistake-prone NFL quarterback. He could do the same with Fields, who has a lot more to work with anyway.

Mahomes and Howell have also had strong rushing seasons under the offensive coordinator, and neither of them possesses the running ability of Fields.

The Bears added D.J. Moore this offseason, but they could still use more offensive help as well. If they were to keep Fields, they could use their two top-ten overall picks on a wideout and a top-tier offensive lineman. That would go a long way in the young quarterback's progression.

Bieniemy could start over with a hand-picked rookie passer

The Bears have two high picks and the draft boasts some excellent quarterback prospects

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There is also the chance that the Bears could look to move Fields for assets. It won't be long before Fields has to be signed to a contract extension, and with his ceiling, he'll likely be looking for quite a large bag. Chicago might prefer to see what teams around the league would be willing to give up for him instead.

The Bears are currently projected to land one of the top two selections in this year's draft via the Panthers. USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye are both considered very good prospects worthy of those picks.

Team Draft Pick as of Dec. 6 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) 1 New England Patriots 2 Arizona Cardinals 3 Washington Commanders 4 Chicago Bears 5

In this scenario, the Bears could pair their rookie quarterback with another high draft selection. With D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet on the roster already, the team could start to form a stronger supporting cast with another wideout or a bonafide RB1. Or they could go the safe route and grab a top offensive lineman.

Bieniemy has done such good work with Mahomes and Howell, it's not hard to believe that he could do it again. The 54-year-old represents one of the most intriguing coaching candidates in the league and the Bears represent one of the most intriguing jobs. It will be interesting to see if the two come together on a deal this offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.