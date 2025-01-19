Eric Cantona enjoyed a 14-year playing career, winning the Premier League four times for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. He enjoyed spells in France at Auxerre, Martigues, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Nimes before moving to England in 1992 to play for Leeds United.

The French talisman played alongside many elite players during his career, including Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane at club level and Zinedine Zidane when playing for his country. Despite this, he didn't name any of these three players when asked about his greatest teammate during an interview at the Bournemouth International Centre in 2017.

Cantona Named Gary McAllister as Greatest Ever Teammate

MacAllister played for United's rivals Liverpool

Speaking at the event in Bournemouth, Cantona was asked to name his best teammate in his career. During the 50-minute Q&A session, he revealed Gary McAllister as his greatest teammate, according to the Daily Mirror. The Frenchman spent just under a year at Leeds alongside MacAllister, but the Scottish midfielder made an impression during their time together.

The Whites won the 1991/92 Football League First Division - the last season before the inception of the Premier League. Cantona joined midway through the campaign from Nimes for a fee of £900,000 - making his debut in February 1992. McAllister was a surprise inclusion given that he also played for Liverpool, winning five trophies for the Reds.

Man United Legends Mentioned

Giggs, Keane and Schmeichel were discussed by Cantona

The audience at the event reportedly shouted the names of Giggs, Keane and Peter Schmeichel when Cantona was asked about his greatest-ever teammate. Despite not naming his three former United counterparts, the Frenchman alluded to their impressive careers and his personal affinity with the Red Devils.

Cantona's switch to United from Leeds was a controversial move at the time. He joined Ferguson's side in November 1992 for a £1 million fee. He played a leading role in the club's Premier League title win in 1992/93, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists. In an interview in 2022 reflecting on his career in England, Cantona spoke about his emotions when signing for the Red Devils on United's official website. He said:

"When I signed we had just been champions with Leeds, but I hadn’t been in England very long, I hadn’t even been there a year. I arrived at the start of the year [1992] and I signed for United in November. I knew that I had arrived at a great club and knew that a lot of great players had played for the club. "I had everything to prove and sometimes for some players to play at a great club they can feel paralysed, you know, they don’t play at that level because they feel too much pressure. But when I arrived in Manchester everyone gave me the confidence I needed to express myself and I was very lucky to play alongside wonderful players and play for Alex Ferguson, who gave me this confidence."

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Daily Mirror and Manchester United - correct as of 19/01/25.