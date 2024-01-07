Highlights Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting during the January transfer window.

Choupo-Moting's game time at Bayern Munich has been limited, leading to speculation about a potential move away from the club.

Manchester United's interest in Choupo-Moting is driven by their need for a more experienced striker to relieve pressure on Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United could spring a surprise move for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting during the January window, with the former Stoke City man said to be keen on a transfer to Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Choupo-Moting spent one year at Stoke between 2017 and 2018, before leaving England with his reputation somewhat dented by a dismal spell with the Potters. The Cameroon international has been able to rebuild that somewhat in recent years, signing for Paris Saint-Germain after Stoke, before rocking up at his current club Bayern Munich.

But with game time said to be hard to come by in Bavaria, Choupo-Moting is being tipped with a move away from Bayern Munich, and United are one of the sides tipped to be a suitor.

Choupo-Moting struggling after Kane arrival in Munich

Originally signed as second fiddle to legendary Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the plan was never for Choupo-Moting to be the main man at the tip of attack. However, following Lewandowski's departure at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the ex-Stoke forward found himself with more game time, finishing the 2022/23 season having played 30 times across all competitions.

While his appearance numbers are relatively high this time around - 19 matches across all competitions - minutes on the pitch have been tempered for Choupo-Moting, who has made just three starts in the Bundesliga and earns €134,000 (£115,000) per week on his contract, as per Capology. It's left the 34-year-old's future hanging in the balance, with talk of a move away from the Allianz Arena beginning to pick up.

Man United eyeing up Choupo-Moting signing

One of the more surprising suitors linked with Choupo-Moting are Man United, who heading into the January window were reported by The Daily Mail to be eyeing up a striker signing. While by no means their priority pick this month, Choupo-Moting is on the shortlist of options, as Erik ten Hag looks to alleviate some of the pressure on newbie Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish international put pen to paper on a £72 million switch from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, but only has one Premier League goal to his name right now. As a result, ten Hag and Co. are said to want a more experienced striker in their ranks, so that some of the goal-scoring pressure on Hojlund's shoulders can be shared around the squad instead.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Career Stats Matches 492 Goals 112 Assists 46 Yellow Cards 22 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

It looks like a sensible move, given United's goal-scoring deficiencies in the Premier League this season. Luton Town, Everton and Nottingham Forest are just three sides in the division to have scored more than the 20-time English champions, pointing towards a problem in attack.

The only question that remains is, will Choupo-Moting - who has previously been dubbed a 'complete' striker - be the man to arrest those problems?

Related Man United have four strikers on their January transfer shortlist The Red Devils have been far from inspiring in attack during the 2023/24 season and Erik Ten Hag could be set to bolster his ranks.

When quizzed on United's recruitment plans this month, transfer insider Jones reiterated the suggestion that the three-time European champions were targeting a striker, while dropping his verdict on Choupo-Moting's suitability. Hinting he could prove useful in the short-term, the reliable reporter hinted he could prove a worthwhile signing for ten Hag's side.

On the current situation at Old Trafford, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don’t think the Choupo-Moting interest has just cropped up out of nowhere, I think he’s been proposed as an option and United are having to be open-minded in this window about how they add depth. My impression is that the player is keen on the idea of this one - the problem will be whether it can genuinely take shape from both ends. “He’s got two goals for Bayern Munich and is only a back-up to Harry Kane, so there is reason to believe Bayern’s board could be convinced into letting him go - especially as his contract runs out soon. But whether Thomas Tuchel wants to be left without another option in attack is another thing. I certainly think Choupo-Moting would be more into a move to United than someone like Timo Werner. “It’s interesting that both these Bundesliga options are being considered and even though Choupo-Moting has a bit of a reputation in England as a bit of a joke, he’s a very good player who might actually be very helpful in their situation.”

Bundesliga marksman also on Man United's list

Keen to shop in the Bundesliga market this month, another one of United's striker targets is currently plying their trade in Germany, with Serhou Guirassy also believed to be of interest to the Red Devils.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth labelled United's interest in the VfB Stuttgart striker as genuine, while going on to claim he could prove a 'bargain' option for the Greater Manchester outfit. Believed to have a release clause in the region of £15 million, it's a deal that wouldn't break United's bank and could turn out to be the ideal addition in January.