The former Tottenham man was recommended to the club by former teammate Harry Kane.

Having previously been surplus to requirements in Germany, it appears the 31-year-old's fortunes have changed.

When Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich, there was a seismic shift in the world of European football. For so long, there had been the question of what would happen to one of the best strikers in world football if he joined a club that would actually be competing on all fronts rather than scrapping for a place in Europe at best.

As many predicted, the answer was goals galore. Kane has been in red-hot form ever since arriving in Germany, and the Bundesliga has seen very few players come in from a foreign country and a different domestic league and make such an impact. However, it wasn't just his club he impacted. It was his former teammate too.

Less than six months into Kane's spell in Bavaria, football fans were shocked to see his good friend and compatriot Eric Dier make the same North London to Bavaria switch, believed to be off the back of his former captain's recommendation. This was despite the fact he had barely featured under Ange Postecoglou that term. To his credit, though, the 31-year-old has managed to find more regular game time in Germany, but the nation's media have now had their say on the player more than 12 months on from his surprise arrival.

Dier Set For New Bayern Munich Contract

The defender has impressed in recent times and is set to be rewarded