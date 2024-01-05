Highlights Tottenham's Eric Dier has verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich in a shock January transfer move.

Bayern are yet to make a final decision, but manager Thomas Tuchel wants new signings as soon as possible.

Spurs will only let Dier leave once they have lined up a new centre-back to replace him.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich in a shock January move. Although a final decision on the transfer is yet to have been made, he is firmly on the club's radar.

Dier close to Bayern move

Thomas Tuchel wants new signings soon

As per Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Dier is a key target for the Bundesliga outfit and there is now a "verbal agreement in principle about a potential move". It's explained that Bayern are yet to make a final decision but manager Thomas Tuchel is pressuring the club to bring in "new signings as soon as possible".

Seeing as Dier's contract is set to expire in the summer, and he is out of favour, Spurs appear happy enough to let him move on this winter. Although it's been pointed out by Fabrizio Romano, that Tottenham will only be open to letting him leave once they have lined up a new centre-back to replace the Englishman.

Despite injuries and suspensions leaving the Premier League club short of defensive options at times this season, Dier has struggled for minutes. Indeed, he has featured just four times in all competitions this term, starting only once. Manager Ange Postecoglou has instead preferred to play fullbacks Ben Davies and Emerson Royal when first-choice centre-back pair Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been unavailable.

Postecoglou was quizzed about Dier’s future amid speculation of a move to West Ham United recently and told the press: “No idea. Not on my radar.” He added: “I think Eric (Dier) is contracted to this football club, and he’s as much in control of his destiny as anyone else.”

Radu Dragusin could be Dier's replacement

Genoa defender in talks with Spurs

The good news for Bayern is that the north London outfit have been chasing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and it looks as if a deal could be close to completion this winter. It seems as though Dier will then be given the green light to head to Germany once his replacement is through the door.

The 29-year-old would, of course, be joining fellow England international and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane in the German top flight. The striker has settled quickly into life in his new environment, becoming the fastest Bundesliga player to ever score 20 league goals as well as breaking numerous other records.

As per Football Insider, Dier has made up his mind to join Bayern and the deal has been "fully endorsed by Kane". With all that in mind, it feels as though there is a strong likelihood that this deal does get across the line. It certainly looks like a fantastic opportunity for the defender, especially as his career in England has stagnated of late.