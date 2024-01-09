Highlights Tottenham defender Eric Dier could be heading to Bayern Munich with reported interest from the Bundesliga side.

Dier's lack of playing time under manager Ange Postecoglou has made his departure likely, especially with his contract expiring.

Harry Kane could be driving the move to Germany and Spurs may use the opportunity to offload Dier to free up some wages.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier could be heading through the exit door this month with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich showing an interest, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future, suggesting that Harry Kane could be a driving force behind a move to Germany.

Since Ange Postecoglou has arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Dier has found minutes hard to come by with the club. The Australian tactician has often opted to utilise the likes of Emerson Royal in an unfamiliar centre-back role, with Dier sitting on the bench. Understandably, the former England international could be looking to depart in search of regular minutes.

With Dier now attracting interest, it could be the ideal time for Spurs to cash in. The former Sporting CP defender's £85k-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so Spurs will be forced to offload in the January window or risk him leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Bayern pushing to sign Dier

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg recently announced that Bayern had a verbal agreement in principle about a potential move for Dier. The parties involved have been in negotiations regarding a permanent transfer, but Plettenberg confirmed on 9th January that an official offer was yet to be submitted. When asked how Dier sounds by the media earlier this month, Thomas Tuchel produced a blunt, somewhat comical response...

"English! Have you already asked the sporting director? There will be no comment from me."

Eric Dier's season-by-season Tottenham Hotspur record (selected) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2017/18 47 0 3 6 0 2018/19 28 3 0 5 0 2019/20 30 0 2 6 0 2020/21 39 0 0 4 0 2021/22 40 0 0 1 0 2022/23 42 2 1 8 0 2023/24 4 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt - as of 09/01/2024

Dier has been a key figure for Spurs over the last few years, but he's seen his time on the pitch fall off a cliff this campaign. Postecoglou arrived at Hotspur Way with a unique style of play, and he clearly feels that Dier isn't suited to his current system. There's certainly no guarantee that Bayern pull the trigger on Dier this month either, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Bundesliga side need to decide on their preferred target, with Tuchel and his recruitment team having multiple options.

A departure certainly feels like the right move for all parties involved, with Spurs able to cash in before he leaves on a free, while Dier can hopefully receive more regular game time.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham signing Timo Werner is a 'done deal' Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Timo Werner on loan in the January transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update.

Alex Crook - Harry Kane involved in deal

Crook has suggested that former Spurs striker Kane has been helping to drive the deal inside the dressing room, with Tuchel also pushing for Dier to come to Germany. The talkSPORT reporter adds that Spurs will allow him to depart in the winter window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Tottenham would definitely let him go. Probably for a minimal fee to get him off the wage bill. He knows he's not going to get a new deal at Spurs. So either way he can find somewhere else come the summer. I think his preference is probably to go and play for a European club. Maybe finding that pre-contract agreement with someone like Sporting Lisbon. If Bayern follow up their interest then obviously he'd be keen on that and Harry Kane is sort of driving that from inside the dressing room as well as Thomas Tuchel."

Spurs set to offload forward

With Timo Werner edging closer to making the move to Hotspur Way on loan from RB Leipzig, Postecoglou will have a host of different options in attack. As a result, the former Celtic boss and his recruitment team may be considering offloading one of their current crop of forwards before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

As per Italian reporter Romano, Feyenoord and Fiorentina are both keen on signing young winger Bryan Gil. The interested parties are set to discuss a potential loan deal with a buy option included, but the decision will lie with Tottenham. The north London outfit will look to come to a conclusion regarding the future of Gil in the next few days.