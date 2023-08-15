Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier missed their game against Brentford at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has strengthened at the back since arriving at the club, whilst also introducing a back four system.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Latest

Spurs faced Brentford in their opening game of the season on Sunday, with Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal rescuing a point for the north London club.

New signing Micky van de Ven made his debut at the back, with Postecoglou opting for a centre-back pairing of the former Wolfsburg defender and Romero.

Romero was forced off in the first-half with Davinson Sanchez replacing him, which raises plenty of questions regarding Dier's future at the club.

The English defender, who is earning £85k-a-week at Spurs, failed to even make the bench against Brentford, with Postecoglou commenting on Dier's absence from the squad.

He said: "Eric is part of this team. We left a few out. We had a few not on the bench today that are very good players. Eric is the same. He's worked hard in training, but I'll pick the squad for any given game."

The Australian manager appeared to rule out that Dier was injured, and it's clearly not a good sign for him as he looks to have fallen even further down the pecking order at Hotspur Way.

What has Brown said about Dier and Tottenham?

Brown has suggested that Dier's position is one that is under threat at Spurs.

The journalist, however, has added that Dier has looked like he's on the verge of falling out of favour on multiple occasions at Spurs, before coming back into the side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Dier's position is the one that's under threat at Spurs, I just think he's much more suited at the moment to playing in a three at the back than a four at the back.

"It seems like the manager is going in a different direction, but I would never count him out. There have been times when he's fallen out of the side before and people had written him off.

"But he came back quite strong and forced his way back into the team on those occasions. So I don't think he's one they are actively trying to sell. But I think if a club came in with a decent offer, Spurs might take it."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

Who could Tottenham look to sign?

Signing a striker has to be a priority for the capital club after losing their talisman, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich last week.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have already held talks to secure the signature of Gent striker Gift Orban.

The Nigerian forward has scored 25 goals in 26 games for his current club, according to Transfermarkt.

Spurs supporters might be hoping for a more high profile signing to replace Kane, but there's no doubt Orban has shown he knows where the net his during his time at Gent.